New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 190,63 4,37 2,35% 186,26 American Express 94,67 0,83 0,88% 93,84 Apple 156,15 -1,02 -0,65% 157,17 Boeing 317,14 3,21 1,02% 313,93 Caterpillar 126,61 1,85 1,48% 124,76 Chevron 109,32 1,93 1,80% 107,39 Cisco 42,91 0,44 1,04% 42,47 Coca Cola 47,53 0,59 1,26% 46,94 Du Pont 53,31 1,08 2,07% 52,23 Exxon 68,83 0,19 0,28% 68,64 Goldman Sachs 165,41 2,48 1,52% 162,93 Home Depot 170,32 2,04 1,21% 168,28 Intel 46,36 0,17 0,37% 46,19 IBM 113,78 2,39 2,15% 111,39 Johnson & Johnson 127,41 0,70 0,55% 126,71 J.P.Morgan 97,04 1,08 1,13% 95,96 McDonalds 175,71 1,68 0,97% 174,03 Merck 75,36 1,36 1,84% 74,00 Microsoft 101,18 0,62 0,62% 100,56 Nike 73,67 0,66 0,90% 73,01 Pfizer 42,85 0,66 1,56% 42,19 Procter & Gamble 92,05 1,96 2,18% 90,09 The Travelers Group 118,66 1,49 1,27% 117,17 UnitedHealth 245,81 2,46 1,01% 243,35 United Technologies 105,76 -0,25 -0,24% 106,01 Visa 132,01 1,78 1,37% 130,23 Verizon 55,15 0,71 1,30% 54,44 Walgreens 68,36 0,64 0,95% 67,72 Wal-Mart 91,59 1,18 1,31% 90,41 Walt Disney 106,52 0,69 0,65% 105,83 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1052,90 5,05 0,48% 1047,85 Altria 48,70 0,27 0,56% 48,43 AT&T 28,15 0,07 0,25% 28,08 Citigroup 51,77 0,33 0,64% 51,44 Oracle 44,98 0,39 0,87% 44,59 Pepsico 109,42 1,09 1,01% 108,33 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA362 2018-12-27/22:20