Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnis England - West Ham schlug Southampton

London (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnis England mit Tabelle vom Donnerstag:
England - Premier League - 19. Runde:
~ Mittwoch, 26.12.2018 Fulham - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:1 (0:0) Burnley - Everton 1:5 (1:3) Crystal Palace - Cardiff City 0:0 Leicester City - Manchester City 2:1 (1:1) Leicester: Fuchs nicht im Kader. Liverpool - Newcastle United 4:0 (1:0) Manchester United - Huddersfield 3:1 (1:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Bournemouth 5:1 (3:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal 1:1 (1:1) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader. Watford - Chelsea 1:2 (1:1) Donnerstag, 27.12.2018 Southampton - West Ham 1:2 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl; West Ham: ohne Arnautovic/verletzt ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 19 16 3 0 43:7 36 51 2. Tottenham Hotspur 19 15 0 4 42:19 23 45 3. Manchester City 19 14 2 3 51:15 36 44 4. Chelsea 19 12 4 3 37:16 21 40 5. Arsenal 19 11 5 3 41:25 16 38 6. Manchester United 19 9 5 5 37:31 6 32 7. Leicester City 19 8 4 7 24:22 2 28 8. Everton 19 7 6 6 31:29 2 27 9. West Ham 19 8 3 8 27:28 -1 27 10. Watford 19 8 3 8 26:27 -1 27 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 7 5 7 20:22 -2 26 12. Bournemouth 19 8 2 9 28:33 -5 26 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 19 6 4 9 21:27 -6 22 14. Crystal Palace 19 5 4 10 17:25 -8 19 15. Newcastle United 19 4 5 10 14:26 -12 17 16. Southampton 19 3 6 10 20:35 -15 15 17. Cardiff City 19 4 3 12 18:38 -20 15 18. Burnley 19 3 3 13 17:41 -24 12 19. Fulham 19 2 5 12 17:43 -26 11 20. Huddersfield 19 2 4 13 12:34 -22 10 ~