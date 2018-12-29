Fußball: Toto-Ergebnisse Runde 52B

Wien (APA) - Ergebnisse der Toto-Runde 52B vom Samstag:
~ 1 FC Liverpool - FC Arsenal 5:1 1 2 FC Watford - Newcastle United 1:1 X 3 Brighton & Hove Albion - FC Everton 1:0 1 4 FC Parma - AS Roma 0:2 2 5 FC Genua - AC Fiorentina 0:0 X
6 FC Burnley - West Ham United SONNTAG 7 FC Fulham - Huddersfield Town 1:0 1 8 Leicester City - Cardiff City 0:1 2 9 FC Southampton - Manchester City SONNTAG 10 FC Empoli - Inter Mailand 0:1 2 11 AC Chievo Verona - Frosinone Calcio 1:0 1 12 Udinese Calcio - Cagliari Calcio 2:0 1 13 US Sassuolo - Atalanta Bergamo 2:6 2 14 Norwich City - Derby County 3:4 2 15 Preston North End - Aston Villa 1:1 X 16 Bolton Wanderers - Stoke City 0:0 X 17 FC Millwall - Nottingham Forest 1:0 1 18 Sheffield United - Blackburn Rovers 3:0 1
Spiele 1 bis 5: Torwette, Fixspiele Spiele 6 bis 18: Wahlspiele
