Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/Manchester United siegte

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 20. Runde:
~ Samstag, 29.12.2018 Brighton and Hove Albion - Everton 1:0 (0:0) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader. Fulham - Huddersfield 1:0 (0:0) Leicester City - Cardiff City 0:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz. Tottenham Hotspur - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:3 (1:0) Watford - Newcastle United 1:1 (0:1) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader. Liverpool - Arsenal 5:1 (4:1) Sonntag, 30.12.2018 Crystal Palace - Chelsea 0:1 (0:0) Burnley - West Ham 2:0 (2:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 73. Southampton - Manchester City 1:3 (3:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester United - Bournemouth 4:1 (3:1) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 20 17 3 0 48:8 40 54 2. Manchester City 20 15 2 3 54:16 38 47 3. Tottenham Hotspur 20 15 0 5 43:22 21 45 4. Chelsea 20 13 4 3 38:16 22 43 5. Arsenal 20 11 5 4 42:30 12 38 6. Manchester United 20 10 5 5 41:32 9 35 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 5 7 23:23 0 29 8. Leicester City 20 8 4 8 24:23 1 28 9. Watford 20 8 4 8 27:28 -1 28 10. Everton 20 7 6 7 31:30 1 27 11. West Ham 20 8 3 9 27:30 -3 27 12. Bournemouth 20 8 2 10 29:37 -8 26 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 20 7 4 9 22:27 -5 25 14. Crystal Palace 20 5 4 11 17:26 -9 19 15. Newcastle United 20 4 6 10 15:27 -12 18 16. Cardiff City 20 5 3 12 19:38 -19 18 17. Southampton 20 3 6 11 21:38 -17 15 18. Burnley 20 4 3 13 19:41 -22 15 19. Fulham 20 3 5 12 18:43 -25 14 20. Huddersfield 20 2 4 14 12:35 -23 10 ~