Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Arsenal besiegte Fulham 4:1

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 21. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 01.01.2019 Everton - Leicester City 0:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Arsenal - Fulham 4:1 (1:0) Cardiff City - Tottenham Hotspur 18.30 Mittwoch, 02.01.2019 Bournemouth - Watford 20.45 Chelsea - Southampton 20.45 Huddersfield - Burnley 20.45 West Ham - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.45 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Crystal Palace 20.45 Newcastle United - Manchester United 21.00 Donnerstag, 03.01.2019 Manchester City - Liverpool 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 20 17 3 0 48:8 40 54 2. Manchester City 20 15 2 3 54:16 38 47 3. Tottenham Hotspur 20 15 0 5 43:22 21 45 4. Chelsea 20 13 4 3 38:16 22 43 5. Arsenal 21 12 5 4 46:31 15 41 6. Manchester United 20 10 5 5 41:32 9 35 7. Leicester City 21 9 4 8 25:23 2 31 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 8 5 7 23:23 0 29 9. Watford 20 8 4 8 27:28 -1 28 10. Everton 21 7 6 8 31:31 0 27 11. West Ham 20 8 3 9 27:30 -3 27 12. Bournemouth 20 8 2 10 29:37 -8 26 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 20 7 4 9 22:27 -5 25 14. Crystal Palace 20 5 4 11 17:26 -9 19 15. Newcastle United 20 4 6 10 15:27 -12 18 16. Cardiff City 20 5 3 12 19:38 -19 18 17. Southampton 20 3 6 11 21:38 -17 15 18. Burnley 20 4 3 13 19:41 -22 15 19. Fulham 21 3 5 13 19:47 -28 14 20. Huddersfield 20 2 4 14 12:35 -23 10 ~