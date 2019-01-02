New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 190,95 0,41 0,22% 190,54 American Express 95,68 0,36 0,38% 95,32 Apple 157,92 0,18 0,11% 157,74 Boeing 323,81 1,31 0,41% 322,50 Caterpillar 126,38 -0,69 -0,54% 127,07 Chevron 110,69 1,90 1,75% 108,79 Cisco 42,95 -0,38 -0,88% 43,33 Coca Cola 46,93 -0,42 -0,89% 47,35 Du Pont 54,52 1,04 1,94% 53,48 Exxon 69,69 1,50 2,20% 68,19 Goldman Sachs 8,05 0,48 6,34% 7,57 Home Depot 172,03 4,98 2,98% 167,05 Intel 172,41 0,59 0,34% 171,82 IBM 47,08 0,15 0,32% 46,93 Johnson & Johnson 115,21 1,54 1,35% 113,67 J.P.Morgan 127,75 -1,30 -1,01% 129,05 McDonalds 99,31 1,69 1,73% 97,62 Merck 176,06 -1,51 -0,85% 177,57 Microsoft 75,59 -0,82 -1,07% 76,41 Nike 101,12 -0,45 -0,44% 101,57 Pfizer 74,06 -0,08 -0,11% 74,14 Procter & Gamble 43,25 -0,40 -0,92% 43,65 The Travelers Group 91,28 -0,64 -0,70% 91,92 UnitedHealth 117,37 -2,38 -1,99% 119,75 United Technologies 243,49 -5,63 -2,26% 249,12 Visa 108,30 1,82 1,71% 106,48 Verizon 132,92 0,98 0,74% 131,94 Walgreens 56,02 -0,20 -0,36% 56,22 Wal-Mart 93,34 0,19 0,20% 93,15 Walt Disney 108,97 -0,68 -0,62% 109,65 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1054,68 9,72 0,93% 1044,96 Altria 49,31 -0,08 -0,16% 49,39 AT&T 29,54 1,00 3,50% 28,54 Citigroup 53,53 1,47 2,82% 52,06 Oracle 45,22 0,07 0,16% 45,15 Pepsico 109,28 -1,20 -1,09% 110,48 ~

