Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - ESP/Levante gegen Girona 2:2

Madrid (APA) - Ergebnisse ausländischer Fußballligen vom Freitag:
Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 04.01.2019 Levante - Girona 2:2 (0:1) Espanyol Barcelona - Leganes 21.00 Samstag, 05.01.2019 Real Valladolid - Rayo Vallecano 13.00 Alaves - Valencia 16.15 Huesca - Betis Sevilla 20.45 Sonntag, 06.01.2019 Eibar - Villarreal 12.00 FC Sevilla - Atletico Madrid 16.15 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad 18.30 Montag, 07.01.2019 Celta de Vigo - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Getafe - FC Barcelona 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 17 11 4 2 48:19 29 37 2. Atletico Madrid 17 9 7 1 25:12 13 34 3. FC Sevilla 17 9 5 3 30:17 13 32 4. Real Madrid 17 9 3 5 26:21 5 30 5. Alaves 17 8 4 5 19:17 2 28 6. Betis Sevilla 17 7 5 5 20:19 1 26 7. Getafe 17 6 7 4 18:13 5 25 8. Girona 18 5 8 5 20:22 -2 23 9. Levante 18 6 5 7 30:34 -4 23 10. Valencia 17 4 10 3 15:14 1 22 11. Celta de Vigo 17 5 6 6 28:26 2 21 12. Real Valladolid 17 5 6 6 16:19 -3 21 13. Eibar 17 5 6 6 21:25 -4 21 14. Espanyol Barcelona 17 6 3 8 18:24 -6 21 15. Real Sociedad 17 5 4 8 18:20 -2 19 16. Leganes 17 4 7 6 16:20 -4 19 17. Villarreal 17 3 7 7 19:23 -4 16 18. Athletic Bilbao 17 2 10 5 16:24 -8 16 19. Rayo Vallecano 17 3 4 10 17:32 -15 13 20. Huesca 17 1 5 11 15:34 -19 8 ~