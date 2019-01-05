Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England/FA-Cup, Spanien

Madrid (APA) - England - FA-Cup, 3. Runde: West Ham (Arnautovic mit Tor/2., bis 20.) - Birmingham City (II) 2:0, Derby County (II) - Southampton (Trainer Hasenhüttl) 2:2, Manchester United - Reading (II) 2:0, Bournemouth - Brighton (Suttner nicht im Kader) 1:3, Burnley - Barnsley (III) 1:0, Gillingham (III) - Cardiff City 1:0, Everton - Lincoln (IV) 2:1, Chelsea - Nottingham (II) 2:0
Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 04.01.2019 Levante - Girona 2:2 (0:1) Espanyol Barcelona - Leganes 1:0 (1:0) Samstag, 05.01.2019 Real Valladolid - Rayo Vallecano 0:1 (0:1) Alaves - Valencia 2:1 (2:1) Huesca - Betis Sevilla 20.45 Sonntag, 06.01.2019 Eibar - Villarreal 12.00 FC Sevilla - Atletico Madrid 16.15 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad 18.30 Montag, 07.01.2019 Celta de Vigo - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Getafe - FC Barcelona 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 17 11 4 2 48:19 29 37 2. Atletico Madrid 17 9 7 1 25:12 13 34 3. FC Sevilla 17 9 5 3 30:17 13 32 4. Alaves 18 9 4 5 21:18 3 31 5. Real Madrid 17 9 3 5 26:21 5 30 6. Betis Sevilla 17 7 5 5 20:19 1 26 7. Getafe 17 6 7 4 18:13 5 25 8. Espanyol Barcelona 18 7 3 8 19:24 -5 24 9. Girona 18 5 8 5 20:22 -2 23 10. Levante 18 6 5 7 30:34 -4 23 11. Valencia 18 4 10 4 16:16 0 22 12. Celta de Vigo 17 5 6 6 28:26 2 21 13. Eibar 17 5 6 6 21:25 -4 21 14. Real Valladolid 18 5 6 7 16:20 -4 21 15. Real Sociedad 17 5 4 8 18:20 -2 19 16. Leganes 18 4 7 7 16:21 -5 19 17. Villarreal 17 3 7 7 19:23 -4 16 18. Athletic Bilbao 17 2 10 5 16:24 -8 16 19. Rayo Vallecano 18 4 4 10 18:32 -14 16 20. Huesca 17 1 5 11 15:34 -19 8 ~