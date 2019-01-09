New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 192,30 0,62 0,32% 191,68 American Express 98,83 0,18 0,18% 98,65 Apple 153,31 2,56 1,70% 150,75 Boeing 343,83 3,30 0,97% 340,53 Caterpillar 130,27 0,50 0,39% 129,77 Chevron 113,27 1,50 1,34% 111,77 Cisco 43,32 -0,24 -0,55% 43,56 Coca Cola 46,57 -0,91 -1,92% 47,48 Du Pont 55,62 0,23 0,42% 55,39 Exxon 72,42 0,38 0,53% 72,04 Goldman Sachs 176,47 1,10 0,63% 175,37 Home Depot 179,73 1,84 1,03% 177,89 Intel 48,01 0,27 0,57% 47,74 IBM 120,69 0,86 0,72% 119,83 Johnson & Johnson 128,93 -1,03 -0,79% 129,96 J.P.Morgan 100,40 -0,17 -0,17% 100,57 McDonalds 180,29 -0,31 -0,17% 180,60 Merck 75,41 -0,58 -0,76% 75,99 Microsoft 104,27 1,47 1,43% 102,80 Nike 76,59 -0,14 -0,18% 76,73 Pfizer 43,34 -0,09 -0,21% 43,43 Procter & Gamble 90,95 -1,51 -1,63% 92,46 The Travelers Group 118,68 0,84 0,71% 117,84 UnitedHealth 243,64 0,35 0,14% 243,29 United Technologies 109,32 0,42 0,39% 108,90 Visa 138,41 1,61 1,18% 136,80 Verizon 57,05 -1,33 -2,28% 58,38 Walgreens 72,23 0,86 1,20% 71,37 Wal-Mart 94,89 -0,31 -0,33% 95,20 Walt Disney 112,67 1,25 1,12% 111,42 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1081,65 -3,72 -0,34% 1085,37 Altria 49,66 0,60 1,22% 49,06 AT&T 30,10 -1,18 -3,77% 31,28 Citigroup 56,38 0,92 1,66% 55,46 Oracle 47,78 -0,10 -0,21% 47,88 Pepsico 107,49 -3,09 -2,79% 110,58 ~

