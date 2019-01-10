New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 193,53 1,23 0,64% 192,30 American Express 98,21 -0,62 -0,63% 98,83 Apple 153,80 0,49 0,32% 153,31 Boeing 352,52 8,69 2,53% 343,83 Caterpillar 132,96 2,69 2,06% 130,27 Chevron 113,45 0,18 0,16% 113,27 Cisco 43,24 -0,08 -0,18% 43,32 Coca Cola 47,07 0,50 1,07% 46,57 Du Pont 55,68 0,06 0,11% 55,62 Exxon 72,01 -0,41 -0,57% 72,42 Goldman Sachs 176,00 -0,47 -0,27% 176,47 Home Depot 179,07 -0,66 -0,37% 179,73 Intel 48,56 0,55 1,15% 48,01 IBM 121,79 1,10 0,91% 120,69 Johnson & Johnson 129,71 0,78 0,60% 128,93 J.P.Morgan 100,39 -0,01 -0,01% 100,40 McDonalds 181,55 1,26 0,70% 180,29 Merck 74,44 -0,97 -1,29% 75,41 Microsoft 103,60 -0,67 -0,64% 104,27 Nike 76,42 -0,17 -0,22% 76,59 Pfizer 42,29 -1,05 -2,42% 43,34 Procter & Gamble 91,17 0,22 0,24% 90,95 The Travelers Group 120,25 1,57 1,32% 118,68 UnitedHealth 244,70 1,06 0,44% 243,64 United Technologies 110,36 1,04 0,95% 109,32 Visa 138,67 0,26 0,19% 138,41 Verizon 57,60 0,55 0,96% 57,05 Walgreens 72,48 0,25 0,35% 72,23 Wal-Mart 94,96 0,07 0,07% 94,89 Walt Disney 112,77 0,10 0,09% 112,67 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1078,83 -2,82 -0,26% 1081,65 Altria 48,87 -0,79 -1,59% 49,66 AT&T 30,40 0,30 1,00% 30,10 Citigroup 56,44 0,06 0,11% 56,38 Oracle 47,81 0,03 0,06% 47,78 Pepsico 108,15 0,66 0,61% 107,49 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA651 2019-01-10/22:17