Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - ENG/West Ham besiegte Arsenal 1:0

London/Madrid (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse internationaler Meisterschaften vom Samstag:
England - Premier League - 22. Runde:
~ Samstag, 12.01.2019 West Ham - Arsenal 1:0 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis zur 71. Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 16.00 Burnley - Fulham 16.00 Cardiff City - Huddersfield 16.00 Crystal Palace - Watford 16.00 Leicester City - Southampton 16.00 Chelsea - Newcastle United 18.30 Sonntag, 13.01.2019 Everton - Bournemouth 15.15 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United 17.30 Montag, 14.01.2019 Manchester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 21 17 3 1 49:10 39 54 2. Manchester City 21 16 2 3 56:17 39 50 3. Tottenham Hotspur 21 16 0 5 46:22 24 48 4. Chelsea 21 13 5 3 38:16 22 44 5. Arsenal 22 12 5 5 46:32 14 41 6. Manchester United 21 11 5 5 43:32 11 38 7. Leicester City 21 9 4 8 25:23 2 31 8. West Ham 22 9 4 9 30:32 -2 31 9. Watford 21 8 5 8 30:31 -1 29 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 8 5 8 23:25 -2 29 11. Everton 21 7 6 8 31:31 0 27 12. Bournemouth 21 8 3 10 32:40 -8 27 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 21 7 5 9 24:29 -5 26 14. Crystal Palace 21 6 4 11 19:26 -7 22 15. Newcastle United 21 4 6 11 15:29 -14 18 16. Burnley 21 5 3 13 21:42 -21 18 17. Cardiff City 21 5 3 13 19:41 -22 18 18. Southampton 21 3 7 11 21:38 -17 16 19. Fulham 21 3 5 13 19:47 -28 14 20. Huddersfield 21 2 4 15 13:37 -24 10 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 19. Runde:
~ Freitag, 11.01.2019 Rayo Vallecano - Celta de Vigo 4:2 (2:2) Samstag, 12.01.2019 Leganes - Huesca 1:0 (0:0) Valencia - Real Valladolid 16.15 Girona - Alaves 18.30 Villarreal - Getafe 20.45 Sonntag, 13.01.2019 Atletico Madrid - Levante 12.00 Athletic Bilbao - FC Sevilla 16.15 FC Barcelona - Eibar 18.30 Betis Sevilla - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 14.01.2019 Real Sociedad - Espanyol Barcelona 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 18 12 4 2 50:20 30 40 2. Atletico Madrid 18 9 8 1 26:13 13 35 3. FC Sevilla 18 9 6 3 31:18 13 33 4. Alaves 18 9 4 5 21:18 3 31 5. Real Madrid 18 9 3 6 26:23 3 30 6. Betis Sevilla 18 7 5 6 21:21 0 26 7. Getafe 18 6 7 5 19:15 4 25 8. Espanyol Barcelona 18 7 3 8 19:24 -5 24 9. Girona 18 5 8 5 20:22 -2 23 10. Levante 18 6 5 7 30:34 -4 23 11. Real Sociedad 18 6 4 8 20:20 0 22 12. Valencia 18 4 10 4 16:16 0 22 13. Eibar 18 5 7 6 21:25 -4 22 14. Leganes 19 5 7 7 17:21 -4 22 15. Celta de Vigo 19 5 6 8 31:32 -1 21 16. Real Valladolid 18 5 6 7 16:20 -4 21 17. Athletic Bilbao 18 3 10 5 18:25 -7 19 18. Rayo Vallecano 19 5 4 10 22:34 -12 19 19. Villarreal 18 3 8 7 19:23 -4 17 20. Huesca 19 2 5 12 17:36 -19 11 ~