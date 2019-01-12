Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England/Spanien

London/Madrid (APA) - England - Premier League - 22. Runde:
~ Samstag, 12.01.2019 West Ham - Arsenal 1:0 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis zur 71. Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 0:1 (0:0) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader Burnley - Fulham 2:1 (2:1) Cardiff City - Huddersfield 0:0 Crystal Palace - Watford 1:2 (1:0) Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Leicester City - Southampton 1:2 (0:2) Leicester: Fuchs nicht im Kader; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Newcastle United 2:1 (1:1) Sonntag, 13.01.2019 Everton - Bournemouth 15.15 Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United 17.30 Montag, 14.01.2019 Manchester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 22 18 3 1 50:10 40 57 2. Manchester City 21 16 2 3 56:17 39 50 3. Tottenham Hotspur 21 16 0 5 46:22 24 48 4. Chelsea 22 14 5 3 40:17 23 47 5. Arsenal 22 12 5 5 46:32 14 41 6. Manchester United 21 11 5 5 43:32 11 38 7. Watford 22 9 5 8 32:32 0 32 8. Leicester City 22 9 4 9 26:25 1 31 9. West Ham 22 9 4 9 30:32 -2 31 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 8 5 8 23:25 -2 29 11. Everton 21 7 6 8 31:31 0 27 12. Bournemouth 21 8 3 10 32:40 -8 27 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 22 7 5 10 24:30 -6 26 14. Crystal Palace 22 6 4 12 20:28 -8 22 15. Burnley 22 6 3 13 23:43 -20 21 16. Southampton 22 4 7 11 23:39 -16 19 17. Cardiff City 22 5 4 13 19:41 -22 19 18. Newcastle United 22 4 6 12 16:31 -15 18 19. Fulham 22 3 5 14 20:49 -29 14 20. Huddersfield 22 2 5 15 13:37 -24 11 ~ La Liga - 19. Runde:
~ Freitag, 11.01.2019 Rayo Vallecano - Celta de Vigo 4:2 (2:2) Samstag, 12.01.2019 Leganes - Huesca 1:0 (0:0) Valencia - Real Valladolid 1:1 (0:0) Girona - Alaves 1:1 (1:0) Villarreal - Getafe 20.45 Sonntag, 13.01.2019 Atletico Madrid - Levante 12.00 Athletic Bilbao - FC Sevilla 16.15 FC Barcelona - Eibar 18.30 Betis Sevilla - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 14.01.2019 Real Sociedad - Espanyol Barcelona 21.00 ~ Spanien - La Liga - Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 18 12 4 2 50:20 30 40 2. Atletico Madrid 18 9 8 1 26:13 13 35 3. FC Sevilla 18 9 6 3 31:18 13 33 4. Alaves 19 9 5 5 22:19 3 32 5. Real Madrid 18 9 3 6 26:23 3 30 6. Betis Sevilla 18 7 5 6 21:21 0 26 7. Getafe 18 6 7 5 19:15 4 25 8. Girona 19 5 9 5 21:23 -2 24 9. Espanyol Barcelona 18 7 3 8 19:24 -5 24 10. Valencia 19 4 11 4 17:17 0 23 11. Levante 18 6 5 7 30:34 -4 23 12. Real Sociedad 18 6 4 8 20:20 0 22 13. Eibar 18 5 7 6 21:25 -4 22 14. Real Valladolid 19 5 7 7 17:21 -4 22 . Leganes 19 5 7 7 17:21 -4 22 16. Celta de Vigo 19 5 6 8 31:32 -1 21 17. Athletic Bilbao 18 3 10 5 18:25 -7 19 18. Rayo Vallecano 19 5 4 10 22:34 -12 19 19. Villarreal 18 3 8 7 19:23 -4 17 20. Huesca 19 2 5 12 17:36 -19 11 ~