Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/ManCity siegte klar

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 22. Runde:
~ Samstag, 12.01.2019 West Ham - Arsenal 1:0 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis zur 71. Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 0:1 (0:0) Brighton: Suttner nicht im Kader Burnley - Fulham 2:1 (2:1) Cardiff City - Huddersfield 0:0 Crystal Palace - Watford 1:2 (1:0) Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Leicester City - Southampton 1:2 (0:2) Leicester: Fuchs nicht im Kader; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Newcastle United 2:1 (1:1) Sonntag, 13.01.2019 Everton - Bournemouth 2:0 (0:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester United 0:1 (0:1) Montag, 14.01.2019 Manchester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:0 (2:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 22 18 3 1 50:10 40 57 2. Manchester City 22 17 2 3 59:17 42 53 3. Tottenham Hotspur 22 16 0 6 46:23 23 48 4. Chelsea 22 14 5 3 40:17 23 47 5. Arsenal 22 12 5 5 46:32 14 41 6. Manchester United 22 12 5 5 44:32 12 41 7. Watford 22 9 5 8 32:32 0 32 8. Leicester City 22 9 4 9 26:25 1 31 9. West Ham 22 9 4 9 30:32 -2 31 10. Everton 22 8 6 8 33:31 2 30 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 8 5 9 23:28 -5 29 12. Bournemouth 22 8 3 11 32:42 -10 27 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 22 7 5 10 24:30 -6 26 14. Crystal Palace 22 6 4 12 20:28 -8 22 15. Burnley 22 6 3 13 23:43 -20 21 16. Southampton 22 4 7 11 23:39 -16 19 17. Cardiff City 22 5 4 13 19:41 -22 19 18. Newcastle United 22 4 6 12 16:31 -15 18 19. Fulham 22 3 5 14 20:49 -29 14 20. Huddersfield 22 2 5 15 13:37 -24 11 ~