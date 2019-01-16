New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 189,48 0,54 0,29% 188,94 American Express 99,41 1,42 1,45% 97,99 Apple 154,94 1,87 1,22% 153,07 Boeing 352,06 -0,18 -0,05% 352,24 Caterpillar 131,66 0,97 0,74% 130,69 Chevron 111,40 -0,72 -0,64% 112,12 Cisco 43,96 -0,06 -0,14% 44,02 Coca Cola 46,92 -0,65 -1,37% 47,57 Du Pont 55,40 0,39 0,71% 55,01 Exxon 71,64 -0,03 -0,04% 71,67 Goldman Sachs 197,08 17,17 9,54% 179,91 Home Depot 177,04 0,57 0,32% 176,47 Intel 48,13 -0,47 -0,97% 48,60 IBM 121,62 -0,11 -0,09% 121,73 Johnson & Johnson 128,04 -1,32 -1,02% 129,36 J.P.Morgan 102,50 0,82 0,81% 101,68 McDonalds 179,35 -1,67 -0,92% 181,02 Merck 74,61 0,11 0,15% 74,50 Microsoft 105,38 0,37 0,35% 105,01 Nike 77,68 -0,20 -0,26% 77,88 Pfizer 42,11 -0,62 -1,45% 42,73 Procter & Gamble 91,37 -0,64 -0,70% 92,01 The Travelers Group 122,30 0,48 0,39% 121,82 UnitedHealth 261,46 4,59 1,79% 256,87 United Technologies 110,87 -0,19 -0,17% 111,06 Visa 137,34 0,00 0,00% 137,34 Verizon 57,08 -1,02 -1,76% 58,10 Walgreens 72,00 0,21 0,29% 71,79 Wal-Mart 96,35 0,10 0,10% 96,25 Walt Disney 110,91 -0,85 -0,76% 111,76 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.089,51 3,00 0,28% 1.086,51 Altria 47,20 -0,71 -1,48% 47,91 AT&T 30,56 -0,04 -0,13% 30,60 Citigroup 62,19 0,81 1,32% 61,38 Oracle 48,06 -0,32 -0,66% 48,38 Pepsico 108,34 -0,65 -0,60% 108,99 ~

