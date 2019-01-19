Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 23. Runde:
~ Samstag, 19.01.2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City 4:3 (2:0) Leicester: Fuchs auf der Bank Bournemouth - West Ham 2:0 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic nicht im Kader Liverpool - Crystal Palace 4:3 (0:1) Manchester United - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:1 (2:0) Newcastle United - Cardiff City 3:0 (1:0) Southampton - Everton 2:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Watford - Burnley 0:0 Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Arsenal - Chelsea 18.30 Sonntag, 20.01.2019 Huddersfield - Manchester City 14.30 Fulham - Tottenham Hotspur 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 23 19 3 1 54:13 41 60 2. Manchester City 22 17 2 3 59:17 42 53 3. Tottenham Hotspur 22 16 0 6 46:23 23 48 4. Chelsea 22 14 5 3 40:17 23 47 5. Manchester United 23 13 5 5 46:33 13 44 6. Arsenal 22 12 5 5 46:32 14 41 7. Watford 23 9 6 8 32:32 0 33 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 9 5 9 27:31 -4 32 9. Leicester City 23 9 4 10 29:29 0 31 10. West Ham 23 9 4 10 30:34 -4 31 11. Everton 23 8 6 9 34:33 1 30 12. Bournemouth 23 9 3 11 34:42 -8 30 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 23 7 5 11 25:32 -7 26 14. Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 23:32 -9 22 15. Southampton 23 5 7 11 25:40 -15 22 16. Burnley 23 6 4 13 23:43 -20 22 17. Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 19:31 -12 21 18. Cardiff City 23 5 4 14 19:44 -25 19 19. Fulham 22 3 5 14 20:49 -29 14 20. Huddersfield 22 2 5 15 13:37 -24 11 ~