Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 7 - ESP, GER, ENG, ITA

Madrid/Berlin/London (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 20. Runde:
~ Freitag, 18.01.2019 Getafe - Alaves 4:0 (1:0) Samstag, 19.01.2019 Real Madrid - FC Sevilla 2:0 (0:0) Sevilla: Wöber nicht im Kader Huesca - Atletico Madrid 0:3 (0:1) Celta de Vigo - Valencia 20.45 Sonntag, 20.01.2019 Betis Sevilla - Girona 12.00 Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao 16.15 Levante - Real Valladolid 18.30 Rayo Vallecano - Real Sociedad 18.30 FC Barcelona - Leganes 20.45 Montag, 21.01.2019 Eibar - Espanyol Barcelona 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 19 13 4 2 53:20 33 43 2. Atletico Madrid 20 11 8 1 30:13 17 41 3. Real Madrid 20 11 3 6 30:24 6 36 4. FC Sevilla 20 9 6 5 31:22 9 33 5. Alaves 20 9 5 6 22:23 -1 32 6. Getafe 20 8 7 5 25:16 9 31 7. Betis Sevilla 19 7 5 7 22:23 -1 26 8. Real Sociedad 19 7 4 8 23:22 1 25 9. Girona 19 5 9 5 21:23 -2 24 10. Espanyol Barcelona 19 7 3 9 21:27 -6 24 11. Valencia 19 4 11 4 17:17 0 23 12. Levante 19 6 5 8 30:35 -5 23 13. Real Valladolid 19 5 7 7 17:21 -4 22 . Leganes 19 5 7 7 17:21 -4 22 15. Athletic Bilbao 19 4 10 5 20:25 -5 22 16. Eibar 19 5 7 7 21:28 -7 22 17. Celta de Vigo 19 5 6 8 31:32 -1 21 18. Rayo Vallecano 19 5 4 10 22:34 -12 19 19. Villarreal 19 3 8 8 20:25 -5 17 20. Huesca 20 2 5 13 17:39 -22 11 ~ Deutschland - Bundesliga - 18. Runde:
~ Freitag, 18.01.2019 1899 Hoffenheim - Bayern München 1:3 (0:2) Hoffenheim: Posch spielte durch, Grillitsch ab 56., Baumgartner nicht im Kader. Bayern: Alaba spielte durch Samstag, 19.01.2019 Bayer Leverkusen - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:1 (0:1) Leverkusen: Dragovic, Baumgartlinger und Özcan auf der Bank VfB Stuttgart - FSV Mainz 05 2:3 (0:2) Mainz: ohne Mwene und Onisiwo Eintracht Frankfurt - SC Freiburg 3:1 (3:0) Eintracht: Trainer Hütter; Freiburg: Lienhart auf Bank FC Augsburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf 1:2 (0:1) Augsburg: Danso, Hinteregger spielten durch, Gregoritsch bis 60., Teigl auf Bank; Düsseldorf: Stöger spielte durch, ohne Suttner Hannover 96 - Werder Bremen 0:1 (0:1) Hannover: Wimmer spielte durch, Sahin-Radlinger auf der Bank; Bremen: Harnik bis 63., Friedl auf Bank RB Leipzig - Borussia Dortmund 0:1 (0:1) Leipzig: Sabitzer spielte durch, Laimer bis 88., Ilsanker gesperrt Sonntag, 20.01.2019 1. FC Nürnberg - Hertha BSC Berlin 15.30 Schalke 04 - VfL Wolfsburg 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 18 14 3 1 45:18 27 45 2. Bayern München 18 12 3 3 39:19 20 39 3. Borussia Mönchengladbach 18 11 3 4 37:18 19 36 4. RB Leipzig 18 9 4 5 31:18 13 31 5. Eintracht Frankfurt 18 9 3 6 37:24 13 30 6. VfL Wolfsburg 17 8 4 5 27:22 5 28 7. 1899 Hoffenheim 18 6 7 5 33:26 7 25 8. Werder Bremen 18 7 4 7 29:29 0 25 9. Hertha BSC Berlin 17 6 6 5 26:27 -1 24 10. Bayer Leverkusen 18 7 3 8 26:30 -4 24 11. FSV Mainz 05 18 6 6 6 20:24 -4 24 12. SC Freiburg 18 5 6 7 22:28 -6 21 13. Fortuna Düsseldorf 18 6 3 9 21:34 -13 21 14. Schalke 04 17 5 3 9 20:24 -4 18 15. FC Augsburg 18 3 6 9 26:31 -5 15 16. VfB Stuttgart 18 4 2 12 14:38 -24 14 17. Hannover 96 18 2 5 11 17:36 -19 11 18. 1. FC Nürnberg 17 2 5 10 14:38 -24 11 ~ England - Premier League - 23. Runde:
~ Samstag, 19.01.2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City 4:3 (2:0) Leicester: Fuchs auf der Bank Bournemouth - West Ham 2:0 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic nicht im Kader Liverpool - Crystal Palace 4:3 (0:1) Manchester United - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:1 (2:0) Newcastle United - Cardiff City 3:0 (1:0) Southampton - Everton 2:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Watford - Burnley 0:0 Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Arsenal - Chelsea 2:0 (2:0) Sonntag, 20.01.2019 Huddersfield - Manchester City 14.30 Fulham - Tottenham Hotspur 17.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 23 19 3 1 54:13 41 60 2. Manchester City 22 17 2 3 59:17 42 53 3. Tottenham Hotspur 22 16 0 6 46:23 23 48 4. Chelsea 23 14 5 4 40:19 21 47 5. Arsenal 23 13 5 5 48:32 16 44 6. Manchester United 23 13 5 5 46:33 13 44 7. Watford 23 9 6 8 32:32 0 33 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 9 5 9 27:31 -4 32 9. Leicester City 23 9 4 10 29:29 0 31 10. West Ham 23 9 4 10 30:34 -4 31 11. Everton 23 8 6 9 34:33 1 30 12. Bournemouth 23 9 3 11 34:42 -8 30 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 23 7 5 11 25:32 -7 26 14. Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 23:32 -9 22 15. Southampton 23 5 7 11 25:40 -15 22 16. Burnley 23 6 4 13 23:43 -20 22 17. Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 19:31 -12 21 18. Cardiff City 23 5 4 14 19:44 -25 19 19. Fulham 22 3 5 14 20:49 -29 14 20. Huddersfield 22 2 5 15 13:37 -24 11 ~ Italien - Serie A - 20. Runde:
~ Samstag, 19.01.2019 AS Roma - Torino 3:2 (2:0) Udinese - FC Parma 1:2 (0:1) Inter Mailand - US Sassuolo 20.30 Sonntag, 20.01.2019 Frosinone - Atalanta Bergamo 12.30 ACF Fiorentina - Sampdoria Genua 15.00 SPAL Ferrara - Bologna 15.00 Cagliari - Empoli 18.00 SSC Napoli - Lazio Rom 20.30 Montag, 21.01.2019 Genoa - AC Milan 15.00 Juventus Turin - Chievo Verona 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Juventus Turin 19 17 2 0 38:11 27 53 2. SSC Napoli 19 14 2 3 37:17 20 44 3. Inter Mailand 19 12 3 4 31:14 17 39 4. AS Roma 20 9 6 5 37:26 11 33 5. Lazio Rom 19 9 5 5 28:21 7 32 6. AC Milan 19 8 7 4 26:20 6 31 7. Sampdoria Genua 19 8 5 6 32:23 9 29 8. Atalanta Bergamo 19 8 4 7 39:27 12 28 9. FC Parma 20 8 4 8 19:24 -5 28 10. Torino 20 6 9 5 26:22 4 27 11. ACF Fiorentina 19 6 8 5 25:18 7 26 12. US Sassuolo 19 6 7 6 30:32 -2 25 13. Cagliari 19 4 8 7 17:25 -8 20 14. Genoa 19 5 5 9 25:35 -10 20 15. Udinese 20 4 6 10 17:25 -8 18 16. SPAL Ferrara 19 4 5 10 15:27 -12 17 17. Empoli 19 4 4 11 22:37 -15 16 18. Bologna 19 2 7 10 15:29 -14 13 19. Frosinone 19 1 7 11 12:37 -25 10 20. Chievo Verona 19 1 8 10 14:35 -21 8 ~