Ski alpin: 550.000 Euro Preisgeld bei Hahnenkammrennen 2019

Kitzbühel (APA) - Das Preisgeld der 79. Auflage der Hahnenkamm-Rennen der alpinen Skiherren von Freitag bis Sonntag in Kitzbühel (in Euro/brutto):
~
Super-G Abfahrt Slalom 1. Platz 55.500 74.000 74.000 2. Platz 27.750 37.000 37.000 3. Platz 13.875 18.500 18.500 4. Platz 7.500 10.000 10.000 5. Platz 5.250 7.000 7.000 6. Platz 4.500 6.000 6.000 7. Platz 3.750 5.000 5.000 8. Platz 3.000 4.000 4.000 9. Platz 2.550 3.400 3.400 10. Platz 2.400 3.200 3.200 .... 30. Platz 750 1.000 1.000 ----------------------------------
150.000 200.000 200.000
Gesamt: 550.000 Euro ~