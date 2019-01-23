New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 192,29 0,03 0,02% 192,26 American Express 99,71 -0,12 -0,12% 99,83 Apple 153,92 0,62 0,40% 153,30 Boeing 358,61 0,71 0,20% 357,90 Caterpillar 131,82 -0,42 -0,32% 132,24 Chevron 111,39 -0,95 -0,85% 112,34 Cisco 45,46 0,68 1,52% 44,78 Coca Cola 48,27 0,55 1,15% 47,72 Du Pont 56,43 0,19 0,34% 56,24 Exxon 71,30 -0,59 -0,82% 71,89 Goldman Sachs 196,90 -0,78 -0,39% 197,68 Home Depot 176,89 -0,22 -0,12% 177,11 Intel 47,94 -0,33 -0,68% 48,27 IBM 132,89 10,37 8,46% 122,52 Johnson & Johnson 128,80 0,00 0,00% 128,80 J.P.Morgan 102,68 -0,26 -0,25% 102,94 McDonalds 186,09 1,52 0,82% 184,57 Merck 75,44 -0,39 -0,51% 75,83 Microsoft 106,71 1,03 0,97% 105,68 Nike 80,50 -0,25 -0,31% 80,75 Pfizer 42,16 -0,11 -0,26% 42,27 Procter & Gamble 94,84 4,40 4,87% 90,44 The Travelers Group 123,02 0,66 0,54% 122,36 UnitedHealth 267,02 1,33 0,50% 265,69 United Technologies 117,04 5,98 5,38% 111,06 Visa 137,01 -1,04 -0,75% 138,05 Verizon 57,76 0,77 1,35% 56,99 Walgreens 71,71 0,12 0,17% 71,59 Wal-Mart 98,71 1,22 1,25% 97,49 Walt Disney 111,12 0,52 0,47% 110,60 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1084,41 5,78 0,54% 1078,63 Altria 44,70 -0,27 -0,60% 44,97 AT&T 30,89 0,31 1,01% 30,58 Citigroup 62,13 0,28 0,45% 61,85 Oracle 49,24 0,30 0,61% 48,94 Pepsico 110,73 0,82 0,75% 109,91 ~

