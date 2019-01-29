Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/West Ham verlor mit Arnautovic

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 24. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 29.01.2019 Arsenal - Cardiff City 2:1 (0:0) Fulham - Brighton and Hove Albion 4:2 (0:2) Huddersfield - Everton 0:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Ham 3:0 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis zur 77. Manchester United - Burnley 21.00 Newcastle United - Manchester City 21.00 Mittwoch, 30.01.2019 Bournemouth - Chelsea 20.45 Southampton - Crystal Palace 20.45 Liverpool - Leicester City 21.00 Tottenham Hotspur - Watford 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 23 19 3 1 54:13 41 60 2. Manchester City 23 18 2 3 62:17 45 56 3. Tottenham Hotspur 23 17 0 6 48:24 24 51 4. Chelsea 23 14 5 4 40:19 21 47 5. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 50:33 17 47 6. Manchester United 23 13 5 5 46:33 13 44 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 10 5 9 30:31 -1 35 8. Everton 24 9 6 9 35:33 2 33 9. Watford 23 9 6 8 32:32 0 33 10. Leicester City 23 9 4 10 29:29 0 31 11. West Ham 24 9 4 11 30:37 -7 31 12. Bournemouth 23 9 3 11 34:42 -8 30 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 24 7 5 12 27:36 -9 26 14. Crystal Palace 23 6 4 13 23:32 -9 22 15. Southampton 23 5 7 11 25:40 -15 22 16. Burnley 23 6 4 13 23:43 -20 22 17. Newcastle United 23 5 6 12 19:31 -12 21 18. Cardiff City 24 5 4 15 20:46 -26 19 19. Fulham 24 4 5 15 25:53 -28 17 20. Huddersfield 24 2 5 17 13:41 -28 11 ~ Italien - Coppa Italia - Viertelfinale: AC Milan - SSC Napoli 2:0 (2:0)