New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 199,27 2,32 1,18% 196,95 American Express 102,67 1,71 1,69% 100,96 Apple 165,25 10,57 6,83% 154,68 Boeing 387,72 22,81 6,25% 364,91 Caterpillar 130,11 3,58 2,83% 126,53 Chevron 113,01 1,18 1,06% 111,83 Cisco 46,71 0,75 1,63% 45,96 Coca Cola 47,86 0,46 0,97% 47,40 Du Pont 59,28 0,76 1,30% 58,52 Exxon 72,29 0,78 1,09% 71,51 Goldman Sachs 202,48 1,98 0,99% 200,50 Home Depot 182,18 2,49 1,39% 179,69 Intel 47,54 1,00 2,15% 46,54 IBM 134,38 0,05 0,04% 134,33 Johnson & Johnson 131,64 1,31 1,01% 130,33 J.P.Morgan 104,41 0,24 0,23% 104,17 McDonalds 181,77 -0,40 -0,22% 182,17 Merck 73,37 0,14 0,19% 73,23 Microsoft 106,38 3,44 3,34% 102,94 Nike 81,28 1,06 1,32% 80,22 Pfizer 41,58 0,81 1,99% 40,77 Procter & Gamble 94,52 0,98 1,05% 93,54 The Travelers Group 125,88 1,06 0,85% 124,82 UnitedHealth 270,37 3,03 1,13% 267,34 United Technologies 119,12 1,28 1,09% 117,84 Visa 137,60 2,60 1,93% 135,00 Verizon 54,00 0,72 1,35% 53,28 Walgreens 71,61 0,11 0,15% 71,50 Wal-Mart 94,80 -1,91 -1,97% 96,71 Walt Disney 110,13 -0,77 -0,69% 110,90 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1.097,99 27,93 2,61% 1.070,06 Altria 47,80 1,89 4,12% 45,91 AT&T 29,37 -1,33 -4,33% 30,70 Citigroup 64,22 1,01 1,60% 63,21 Oracle 50,36 0,75 1,51% 49,61 Pepsico 110,82 1,82 1,67% 109,00 ~
~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA620 2019-01-30/22:29