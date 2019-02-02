Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - GER/2. Liga: Tor von Dovedan, ESP

Berlin/Madrid (APA) - Ausländische Fußball-Ergebnisse vom Samstag:
Deutschland - 2. Bundesliga - 20. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.02.2019 MSV Duisburg - Darmstadt 98 3:2 (2:0) Duisburg: ohne Gartner FC Ingolstadt - FC Magdeburg 0:1 (0:0) Ingolstadt: Röcher ab 86., Kerschbaumer Ersatz, ohne Knaller Samstag, 02.02.2019 Arminia Bielefeld - Hamburger SV 2:0 (2:0) Bielefeld: Prietl spielte durch FC Heidenheim - Dynamo Dresden 1:0 (1:0) Heidenheim: Dovedan spielte durch (Tor zum 1:0/35.); Dresden: Horvath Ersatz, ohne Möschl SC Paderborn - Greuther Fürth 6:0 (3:0) Fürth: Gugganig spielte durch Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Holstein Kiel - Jahn Regensburg 13.30 SV Sandhausen - VfL Bochum 13.30 Erzgebirge Aue - 1. FC Köln 13.30 Montag, 04.02.2019 St. Pauli - Union Berlin 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Hamburger SV 20 12 4 4 27:22 5 40 2. 1. FC Köln 19 11 3 5 47:24 23 36 3. Union Berlin 19 8 10 1 29:15 14 34 4. FC Heidenheim 20 9 7 4 33:25 8 34 5. St. Pauli 19 10 4 5 31:24 7 34 6. SC Paderborn 20 8 7 5 48:32 16 31 7. Holstein Kiel 19 8 7 4 36:27 9 31 8. VfL Bochum 19 8 6 5 30:24 6 30 9. Jahn Regensburg 19 7 8 4 33:28 5 29 10. Dynamo Dresden 20 7 4 9 26:32 -6 25 11. Arminia Bielefeld 20 6 6 8 28:31 -3 24 12. Greuther Fürth 20 6 6 8 21:38 -17 24 13. Erzgebirge Aue 19 6 4 9 25:24 1 22 14. Darmstadt 98 20 6 4 10 27:37 -10 22 15. FC Magdeburg 20 3 8 9 22:35 -13 17 16. MSV Duisburg 20 4 4 12 20:37 -17 16 17. SV Sandhausen 19 2 7 10 19:29 -10 13 18. FC Ingolstadt 20 2 7 11 18:36 -18 13 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 22. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.02.2019 Huesca - Real Valladolid 4:0 (1:0) Samstag, 02.02.2019 Levante - Getafe 0:0 Real Sociedad - Athletic Bilbao 16.15 FC Barcelona - Valencia 18.30 Celta de Vigo - FC Sevilla 20.45 Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Villarreal - Espanyol Barcelona 12.00 Betis Sevilla - Atletico Madrid 16.15 Eibar - Girona 18.30 Real Madrid - Alaves 20.45 Montag, 04.02.2019 Rayo Vallecano - Leganes 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 21 15 4 2 58:21 37 49 2. Atletico Madrid 21 12 8 1 32:13 19 44 3. Real Madrid 21 12 3 6 34:26 8 39 4. FC Sevilla 21 10 6 5 36:22 14 36 5. Getafe 22 8 8 6 25:18 7 32 6. Alaves 21 9 5 7 22:24 -2 32 7. Valencia 21 6 11 4 22:18 4 29 8. Betis Sevilla 21 8 5 8 25:26 -1 29 9. Real Sociedad 21 7 6 8 25:24 1 27 10. Levante 22 7 6 9 32:40 -8 27 11. Eibar 21 6 8 7 26:30 -4 26 12. Athletic Bilbao 21 5 11 5 22:26 -4 26 13. Real Valladolid 22 6 7 9 19:28 -9 25 14. Girona 21 5 9 7 23:28 -5 24 15. Espanyol Barcelona 21 7 3 11 23:34 -11 24 16. Leganes 21 5 8 8 20:26 -6 23 17. Rayo Vallecano 21 6 5 10 25:36 -11 23 18. Celta de Vigo 21 5 6 10 33:36 -3 21 19. Villarreal 21 3 9 9 21:29 -8 18 20. Huesca 22 3 6 13 21:39 -18 15 ~