Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Tottenham vorerst Zweiter

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 25. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.02.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Watford 16.00 Burnley - Southampton 16.00 Chelsea - Huddersfield 16.00 Crystal Palace - Fulham 16.00 Everton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Cardiff City - Bournemouth 18.30 Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Leicester City - Manchester United 15.05 Manchester City - Arsenal 17.30 Montag, 04.02.2019 West Ham - Liverpool 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 24 19 4 1 55:14 41 61 2. Tottenham Hotspur 25 19 0 6 51:25 26 57 3. Manchester City 24 18 2 4 63:19 44 56 4. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 50:33 17 47 5. Chelsea 24 14 5 5 40:23 17 47 6. Manchester United 24 13 6 5 48:35 13 45 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 10 5 9 30:31 -1 35 8. Everton 24 9 6 9 35:33 2 33 9. Watford 24 9 6 9 33:34 -1 33 10. Bournemouth 24 10 3 11 38:42 -4 33 11. Leicester City 24 9 5 10 30:30 0 32 12. West Ham 24 9 4 11 30:37 -7 31 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 24 7 5 12 27:36 -9 26 14. Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 21:33 -12 24 15. Crystal Palace 24 6 5 13 24:33 -9 23 16. Southampton 24 5 8 11 26:41 -15 23 17. Burnley 24 6 5 13 25:45 -20 23 18. Cardiff City 24 5 4 15 20:46 -26 19 19. Fulham 24 4 5 15 25:53 -28 17 20. Huddersfield 24 2 5 17 13:41 -28 11 ~