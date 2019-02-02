Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 7 - GER/Gldabach siegte, ESP/Barca-Remis

Berlin/Madrid/London (APA) - Deutschland, Bundesliga - 20. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.02.2019 Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig 0:3 (0:1) Hannover: Wimmer und Sahin-Radlinger auf Bank; Leipzig: Sabitzer und Laimer spielten durch, Ilsanker auf Bank Samstag, 02.02.2019 1899 Hoffenheim - Fortuna Düsseldorf 1:1 (1:0) Hoffenheim: Posch und Grillitsch spielten durch, Ch. Baumgartner nicht im Kader. Düsseldorf: K. Stöger bis 94., Suttner Ersatz. Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern München 3:1 (0:1) Leverkusen: Baumgartlinger ab 45.+1, Dragovic, Özcan Ersatz. Bayern: Alaba spielte durch. Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund 1:1 (1:1) Frankfurt: Hinteregger spielte durch, Trainer Hütter. Hertha BSC Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg 0:1 (0:0) Hertha: Lazaro spielte durch. Wolfsburg: Pervan Ersatz. 1. FC Nürnberg - Werder Bremen 1:1 (0:0) Nürnberg: Margreitter spielte durch, Jäger Ersatz. Bremen: Harnik bis 46., Friedl Ersatz. Schalke 04 - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:2 (0:0) Schalke: Ohne Burgstaller, Schöpf (beide verletzt) Sonntag, 03.02.2019 FC Augsburg - FSV Mainz 05 15.30 VfB Stuttgart - SC Freiburg 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 20 15 4 1 51:20 31 49 2. Borussia Mönchengladbach 20 13 3 4 41:18 23 42 3. Bayern München 20 13 3 4 44:23 21 42 4. RB Leipzig 20 11 4 5 38:18 20 37 5. Eintracht Frankfurt 20 9 5 6 40:27 13 32 6. VfL Wolfsburg 20 9 4 7 29:27 2 31 7. Bayer Leverkusen 20 9 3 8 32:31 1 30 8. 1899 Hoffenheim 20 7 8 5 38:29 9 29 9. Hertha BSC Berlin 20 7 7 6 31:31 0 28 10. Werder Bremen 20 7 6 7 32:32 0 27 11. FSV Mainz 05 19 7 6 6 22:25 -3 27 12. Schalke 04 20 6 4 10 24:29 -5 22 13. Fortuna Düsseldorf 20 6 4 10 22:39 -17 22 14. SC Freiburg 19 5 6 8 24:32 -8 21 15. FC Augsburg 19 3 6 10 26:33 -7 15 16. VfB Stuttgart 19 4 2 13 15:42 -27 14 17. 1. FC Nürnberg 20 2 6 12 17:44 -27 12 18. Hannover 96 20 2 5 13 18:44 -26 11 ~ Spanien, La Liga - 22. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.02.2019 Huesca - Real Valladolid 4:0 (1:0) Samstag, 02.02.2019 Levante - Getafe 0:0 Real Sociedad - Athletic Bilbao 2:1 (2:0) FC Barcelona - Valencia 2:2 (0:2) Celta de Vigo - FC Sevilla 20.45 Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Villarreal - Espanyol Barcelona 12.00 Betis Sevilla - Atletico Madrid 16.15 Eibar - Girona 18.30 Real Madrid - Alaves 20.45 Montag, 04.02.2019 Rayo Vallecano - Leganes 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 22 15 5 2 60:23 37 50 2. Atletico Madrid 21 12 8 1 32:13 19 44 3. Real Madrid 21 12 3 6 34:26 8 39 4. FC Sevilla 21 10 6 5 36:22 14 36 5. Getafe 22 8 8 6 25:18 7 32 6. Alaves 21 9 5 7 22:24 -2 32 7. Valencia 22 6 12 4 24:20 4 30 8. Real Sociedad 22 8 6 8 27:25 2 30 9. Betis Sevilla 21 8 5 8 25:26 -1 29 10. Levante 22 7 6 9 32:40 -8 27 11. Eibar 21 6 8 7 26:30 -4 26 12. Athletic Bilbao 22 5 11 6 23:28 -5 26 13. Real Valladolid 22 6 7 9 19:28 -9 25 14. Girona 21 5 9 7 23:28 -5 24 15. Espanyol Barcelona 21 7 3 11 23:34 -11 24 16. Leganes 21 5 8 8 20:26 -6 23 17. Rayo Vallecano 21 6 5 10 25:36 -11 23 18. Celta de Vigo 21 5 6 10 33:36 -3 21 19. Villarreal 21 3 9 9 21:29 -8 18 20. Huesca 22 3 6 13 21:39 -18 15 ~ Premier League - 25. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.02.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Watford 0:0 Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Burnley - Southampton 1:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Huddersfield 5:0 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Fulham 2:0 (1:0) Everton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:3 (1:2) Cardiff City - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Leicester City - Manchester United 15.05 Manchester City - Arsenal 17.30 Montag, 04.02.2019 West Ham - Liverpool 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 24 19 4 1 55:14 41 61 2. Tottenham Hotspur 25 19 0 6 51:25 26 57 3. Manchester City 24 18 2 4 63:19 44 56 4. Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45:23 22 50 5. Arsenal 24 14 5 5 50:33 17 47 6. Manchester United 24 13 6 5 48:35 13 45 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 11 5 9 33:32 1 38 8. Watford 25 9 7 9 33:34 -1 34 9. Everton 25 9 6 10 36:36 0 33 10. Bournemouth 25 10 3 12 38:44 -6 33 11. Leicester City 24 9 5 10 30:30 0 32 12. West Ham 24 9 4 11 30:37 -7 31 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 25 7 6 12 27:36 -9 27 14. Crystal Palace 25 7 5 13 26:33 -7 26 15. Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 21:33 -12 24 16. Southampton 25 5 9 11 27:42 -15 24 17. Burnley 25 6 6 13 26:46 -20 24 18. Cardiff City 25 6 4 15 22:46 -24 22 19. Fulham 25 4 5 16 25:55 -30 17 20. Huddersfield 25 2 5 18 13:46 -33 11 ~