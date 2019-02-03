Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - ENG/ManCity besiegte Arsenal 3:1

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 25. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.02.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Watford 0:0 Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Burnley - Southampton 1:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Huddersfield 5:0 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Fulham 2:0 (1:0) Everton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:3 (1:2) Cardiff City - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Leicester City - Manchester United 0:1 (0:1) Manchester City - Arsenal 3:1 (2:1) Montag, 04.02.2019 West Ham - Liverpool 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 24 19 4 1 55:14 41 61 2. Manchester City 25 19 2 4 66:20 46 59 3. Tottenham Hotspur 25 19 0 6 51:25 26 57 4. Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45:23 22 50 5. Manchester United 25 14 6 5 49:35 14 48 6. Arsenal 25 14 5 6 51:36 15 47 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 11 5 9 33:32 1 38 8. Watford 25 9 7 9 33:34 -1 34 9. Everton 25 9 6 10 36:36 0 33 10. Bournemouth 25 10 3 12 38:44 -6 33 11. Leicester City 25 9 5 11 30:31 -1 32 12. West Ham 24 9 4 11 30:37 -7 31 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 25 7 6 12 27:36 -9 27 14. Crystal Palace 25 7 5 13 26:33 -7 26 15. Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 21:33 -12 24 16. Southampton 25 5 9 11 27:42 -15 24 17. Burnley 25 6 6 13 26:46 -20 24 18. Cardiff City 25 6 4 15 22:46 -24 22 19. Fulham 25 4 5 16 25:55 -30 17 20. Huddersfield 25 2 5 18 13:46 -33 11 ~