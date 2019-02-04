Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England, Spanien, Italien

London/Madrid (APA) - England - Premier League - 25. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.02.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Watford 0:0 Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Burnley - Southampton 1:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Huddersfield 5:0 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Fulham 2:0 (1:0) Everton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:3 (1:2) Cardiff City - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Leicester City - Manchester United 0:1 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs auf der Bank Manchester City - Arsenal 3:1 (2:1) Montag, 04.02.2019 West Ham - Liverpool 1:1 (1:1) West Ham: ohne Arnautovic (verletzt) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 25 19 5 1 56:15 41 62 2. Manchester City 25 19 2 4 66:20 46 59 3. Tottenham Hotspur 25 19 0 6 51:25 26 57 4. Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45:23 22 50 5. Manchester United 25 14 6 5 49:35 14 48 6. Arsenal 25 14 5 6 51:36 15 47 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 11 5 9 33:32 1 38 8. Watford 25 9 7 9 33:34 -1 34 9. Everton 25 9 6 10 36:36 0 33 10. Bournemouth 25 10 3 12 38:44 -6 33 11. Leicester City 25 9 5 11 30:31 -1 32 12. West Ham 25 9 5 11 31:38 -7 32 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 25 7 6 12 27:36 -9 27 14. Crystal Palace 25 7 5 13 26:33 -7 26 15. Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 21:33 -12 24 16. Southampton 25 5 9 11 27:42 -15 24 17. Burnley 25 6 6 13 26:46 -20 24 18. Cardiff City 25 6 4 15 22:46 -24 22 19. Fulham 25 4 5 16 25:55 -30 17 20. Huddersfield 25 2 5 18 13:46 -33 11 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 22. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.02.2019 Huesca - Real Valladolid 4:0 (1:0) Samstag, 02.02.2019 Levante - Getafe 0:0 Real Sociedad - Athletic Bilbao 2:1 (2:0) FC Barcelona - Valencia 2:2 (0:2) Celta de Vigo - FC Sevilla 1:0 (0:0) Sevilla: Wöber nicht im Kader. Sonntag, 03.02.2019 Villarreal - Espanyol Barcelona 2:2 (1:0) Betis Sevilla - Atletico Madrid 1:0 (0:0) Eibar - Girona 3:0 (1:0) Real Madrid - Alaves 3:0 (1:0) Montag, 04.02.2019 Rayo Vallecano - Leganes 1:2 (0:1) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 22 15 5 2 60:23 37 50 2. Atletico Madrid 22 12 8 2 32:14 18 44 3. Real Madrid 22 13 3 6 37:26 11 42 4. FC Sevilla 22 10 6 6 36:23 13 36 5. Getafe 22 8 8 6 25:18 7 32 6. Betis Sevilla 22 9 5 8 26:26 0 32 7. Alaves 22 9 5 8 22:27 -5 32 8. Valencia 22 6 12 4 24:20 4 30 9. Real Sociedad 22 8 6 8 27:25 2 30 10. Eibar 22 7 8 7 29:30 -1 29 11. Levante 22 7 6 9 32:40 -8 27 12. Athletic Bilbao 22 5 11 6 23:28 -5 26 13. Leganes 22 6 8 8 22:27 -5 26 14. Real Valladolid 22 6 7 9 19:28 -9 25 15. Espanyol Barcelona 22 7 4 11 25:36 -11 25 16. Celta de Vigo 22 6 6 10 34:36 -2 24 17. Girona 22 5 9 8 23:31 -8 24 18. Rayo Vallecano 22 6 5 11 26:38 -12 23 19. Villarreal 22 3 10 9 23:31 -8 19 20. Huesca 22 3 6 13 21:39 -18 15 ~ Italien - Serie A - 22. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.02.2019 Empoli - Chievo Verona 2:2 (1:2) SSC Napoli - Sampdoria Genua 3:0 (2:0) Juventus Turin - FC Parma 3:3 (1:0) Sonntag, 03.02.2019 SPAL Ferrara - Torino 0:0 Genoa - US Sassuolo 1:1 (1:1) Udinese - ACF Fiorentina 1:1 (0:0) Inter Mailand - Bologna 0:1 (0:1) AS Roma - AC Milan 1:1 (0:1) Montag, 04.02.2019 Frosinone - Lazio Rom 0:1 (0:1) Cagliari - Atalanta Bergamo 0:1 (0:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Juventus Turin 22 19 3 0 46:15 31 60 2. SSC Napoli 22 16 3 3 42:18 24 51 3. Inter Mailand 22 12 4 6 31:16 15 40 4. AC Milan 22 9 9 4 29:21 8 36 5. Atalanta Bergamo 22 10 5 7 48:30 18 35 6. AS Roma 22 9 8 5 41:30 11 35 7. Lazio Rom 22 10 5 7 31:25 6 35 8. Sampdoria Genua 22 9 6 7 39:29 10 33 9. ACF Fiorentina 22 7 10 5 33:25 8 31 10. Torino 22 7 10 5 27:22 5 31 11. US Sassuolo 22 7 9 6 34:33 1 30 12. FC Parma 22 8 5 9 24:30 -6 29 13. Genoa 22 6 6 10 29:39 -10 24 14. SPAL Ferrara 22 5 7 10 19:30 -11 22 15. Cagliari 22 4 9 9 19:31 -12 21 16. Udinese 22 4 7 11 18:30 -12 19 17. Empoli 22 4 6 12 27:44 -17 18 18. Bologna 22 3 8 11 17:34 -17 17 19. Frosinone 22 2 7 13 16:43 -27 13 20. Chievo Verona 22 1 9 12 19:44 -25 9 ~