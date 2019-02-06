Ski-WM: Streckbrief Super-G-Sieger Dominik Paris

Aare (APA) - Steckbrief von Dominik Paris, der am Mittwoch WM-Gold im Super-G geholt hat:
~ Dominik PARIS (ITA/29 Jahre) Geboren: 14. April 1989 in Meran Wohnort: Ulten/Südtirol Familienstand: ledig Größe/Gewicht: 1,83 m/105 kg Verein: GS Forestale Ski/Bindung/Schuhe: Nordica Hobbys: Musik, Mountainbiken Homepage: www.dominikparis.com Größte Erfolge: Olympia: 4. Abfahrt Pyeongchang 2018 WM: Gold Super-G Aare 2019
Silber Abfahrt Schladming 2013 Weltcup: 12 Siege, 10 x Abfahrt (u.a. 3 x Kitzbühel), 2 x Super-G
3. Abfahrts-Gesamtwertung 2012/13, 2015/16, 2016/17
2. Super-G-Gesamtwertung 2014/15 Junioren-WM: 1 x Gold, 2 x Silber ~