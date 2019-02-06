New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 202,57 1,45 0,72% 201,12 American Express 104,96 1,06 1,02% 103,90 Apple 174,24 0,06 0,03% 174,18 Boeing 411,11 0,93 0,23% 410,18 Caterpillar 130,54 -1,46 -1,11% 132,00 Chevron 118,88 -0,60 -0,50% 119,48 Cisco 47,48 0,22 0,47% 47,26 Coca Cola 49,26 0,00 0,00% 49,26 Du Pont 53,21 -1,05 -1,94% 54,26 Exxon 75,26 -0,33 -0,44% 75,59 Goldman Sachs 196,62 -1,39 -0,70% 198,01 Home Depot 184,72 -1,67 -0,90% 186,39 Intel 49,90 -0,11 -0,22% 50,01 IBM 136,32 0,77 0,57% 135,55 Johnson & Johnson 133,00 0,12 0,09% 132,88 J.P.Morgan 103,74 -0,05 -0,05% 103,79 McDonalds 176,18 -1,39 -0,78% 177,57 Merck 77,39 0,24 0,31% 77,15 Microsoft 106,03 -1,19 -1,11% 107,22 Nike 82,71 -0,15 -0,18% 82,86 Pfizer 42,33 0,22 0,52% 42,11 Procter & Gamble 97,92 0,48 0,49% 97,44 The Travelers Group 125,55 -0,63 -0,50% 126,18 UnitedHealth 269,50 3,19 1,20% 266,31 United Technologies 121,36 0,59 0,49% 120,77 Visa 141,49 -1,04 -0,73% 142,53 Verizon 53,79 -0,35 -0,65% 54,14 Walgreens 71,47 0,16 0,22% 71,31 Wal-Mart 95,64 0,04 0,04% 95,60 Walt Disney 111,41 -1,25 -1,11% 112,66 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1122,89 -28,98 -2,52% 1151,87 Altria 49,27 0,23 0,47% 49,04 AT&T 29,56 -0,07 -0,24% 29,63 Citigroup 63,89 0,08 0,13% 63,81 Oracle 51,26 0,02 0,04% 51,24 Pepsico 113,05 0,15 0,13% 112,90 ~

