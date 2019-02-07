New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 199,84 -2,73 -1,35% 202,57 American Express 104,42 -0,54 -0,51% 104,96 Apple 170,94 -3,30 -1,89% 174,24 Boeing 405,37 -5,74 -1,40% 411,11 Caterpillar 128,78 -1,76 -1,35% 130,54 Chevron 118,23 -0,65 -0,55% 118,88 Cisco 46,70 -0,78 -1,64% 47,48 Coca Cola 49,42 0,16 0,32% 49,26 Du Pont 52,18 -1,03 -1,94% 53,21 Exxon 74,68 -0,58 -0,77% 75,26 Goldman Sachs 193,07 -3,55 -1,81% 196,62 Home Depot 184,07 -0,65 -0,35% 184,72 Intel 49,23 -0,67 -1,34% 49,90 IBM 133,19 -3,13 -2,30% 136,32 Johnson & Johnson 132,05 -0,95 -0,71% 133,00 J.P.Morgan 102,38 -1,36 -1,31% 103,74 McDonalds 175,28 -0,90 -0,51% 176,18 Merck 76,82 -0,57 -0,74% 77,39 Microsoft 105,27 -0,76 -0,72% 106,03 Nike 82,39 -0,32 -0,39% 82,71 Pfizer 41,70 -0,63 -1,49% 42,33 Procter & Gamble 97,14 -0,78 -0,80% 97,92 The Travelers Group 126,76 1,21 0,96% 125,55 UnitedHealth 269,00 -0,50 -0,19% 269,50 United Technologies 120,79 -0,57 -0,47% 121,36 Visa 140,15 -1,34 -0,95% 141,49 Verizon 53,57 -0,22 -0,41% 53,79 Walgreens 71,20 -0,27 -0,38% 71,47 Wal-Mart 96,73 1,09 1,14% 95,64 Walt Disney 110,95 -0,46 -0,41% 111,41 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1105,91 -16,98 -1,51% 1122,89 Altria 48,72 -0,55 -1,12% 49,27 AT&T 29,45 -0,11 -0,37% 29,56 Citigroup 62,82 -1,07 -1,67% 63,89 Oracle 50,23 -1,03 -2,01% 51,26 Pepsico 113,09 0,04 0,04% 113,05 ~
