Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Manchester United siegte 3:0

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 26. Runde:
~ Samstag, 09.02.2019 Fulham - Manchester United 0:3 (0:2) Crystal Palace - West Ham 16.00 Huddersfield - Arsenal 16.00 Liverpool - Bournemouth 16.00 Watford - Everton 16.00 Southampton - Cardiff City 16.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley 18.30 Sonntag, 10.02.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 14.30 Manchester City - Chelsea 17.00 Montag, 11.02.2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Newcastle United 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 26 20 2 4 68:20 48 62 2. Liverpool 25 19 5 1 56:15 41 62 3. Tottenham Hotspur 25 19 0 6 51:25 26 57 4. Manchester United 26 15 6 5 52:35 17 51 5. Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45:23 22 50 6. Arsenal 25 14 5 6 51:36 15 47 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 11 5 9 33:32 1 38 8. Watford 25 9 7 9 33:34 -1 34 9. Everton 26 9 6 11 36:38 -2 33 10. Bournemouth 25 10 3 12 38:44 -6 33 11. Leicester City 25 9 5 11 30:31 -1 32 12. West Ham 25 9 5 11 31:38 -7 32 13. Brighton and Hove Albion 25 7 6 12 27:36 -9 27 14. Crystal Palace 25 7 5 13 26:33 -7 26 15. Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 21:33 -12 24 16. Southampton 25 5 9 11 27:42 -15 24 17. Burnley 25 6 6 13 26:46 -20 24 18. Cardiff City 25 6 4 15 22:46 -24 22 19. Fulham 26 4 5 17 25:58 -33 17 20. Huddersfield 25 2 5 18 13:46 -33 11 ~