Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - ENG/Burnley siegte

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 26. Runde:
~ Samstag, 09.02.2019 Fulham - Manchester United 0:3 (0:2) Crystal Palace - West Ham 1:1 (0:1) West Ham: Arnautovic ab 68. Huddersfield - Arsenal 1:2 (0:2) Liverpool - Bournemouth 3:0 (2:0) Watford - Everton 1:0 (0:0) Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Southampton - Cardiff City 1:2 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley 1:3 (0:1) Sonntag, 10.02.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 14.30 Manchester City - Chelsea 17.00 Montag, 11.02.2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Newcastle United 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 26 20 5 1 59:15 44 65 2. Manchester City 26 20 2 4 68:20 48 62 3. Tottenham Hotspur 25 19 0 6 51:25 26 57 4. Manchester United 26 15 6 5 52:35 17 51 5. Chelsea 25 15 5 5 45:23 22 50 6. Arsenal 26 15 5 6 53:37 16 50 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 11 5 9 33:32 1 38 8. Watford 26 10 7 9 34:34 0 37 9. Everton 27 9 6 12 36:39 -3 33 10. West Ham 26 9 6 11 32:39 -7 33 11. Bournemouth 26 10 3 13 38:47 -9 33 12. Leicester City 25 9 5 11 30:31 -1 32 13. Crystal Palace 26 7 6 13 27:34 -7 27 14. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 7 6 13 28:39 -11 27 15. Burnley 26 7 6 13 29:47 -18 27 16. Cardiff City 26 7 4 15 24:47 -23 25 17. Newcastle United 25 6 6 13 21:33 -12 24 18. Southampton 26 5 9 12 28:44 -16 24 19. Fulham 26 4 5 17 25:58 -33 17 20. Huddersfield 26 2 5 19 14:48 -34 11 ~