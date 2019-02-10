Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 11 - ESP/Sevilla spielte mit Wöber 2:2

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 23. Runde:
~ Freitag, 08.02.2019 Real Valladolid - Villarreal 0:0 Samstag, 09.02.2019 Getafe - Celta de Vigo 3:1 (1:1) Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid 1:3 (1:2) Espanyol Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano 2:1 (0:1) Girona - Huesca 0:2 (0:2) Sonntag, 10.02.2019 Leganes - Betis Sevilla 3:0 (2:0) Valencia - Real Sociedad 0:0 FC Sevilla - Eibar 2:2 (0:1) Sevilla: Wöber spielte durch Athletic Bilbao - FC Barcelona 20.45 Montag, 11.02.2019 Alaves - Levante 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 22 15 5 2 60:23 37 50 2. Real Madrid 23 14 3 6 40:27 13 45 3. Atletico Madrid 23 12 8 3 33:17 16 44 4. FC Sevilla 23 10 7 6 38:25 13 37 5. Getafe 23 9 8 6 28:19 9 35 6. Betis Sevilla 23 9 5 9 26:29 -3 32 7. Alaves 22 9 5 8 22:27 -5 32 8. Valencia 23 6 13 4 24:20 4 31 9. Real Sociedad 23 8 7 8 27:25 2 31 10. Eibar 23 7 9 7 31:32 -1 30 11. Leganes 23 7 8 8 25:27 -2 29 12. Espanyol Barcelona 23 8 4 11 27:37 -10 28 13. Levante 22 7 6 9 32:40 -8 27 14. Athletic Bilbao 22 5 11 6 23:28 -5 26 15. Real Valladolid 23 6 8 9 19:28 -9 26 16. Celta de Vigo 23 6 6 11 35:39 -4 24 17. Girona 23 5 9 9 23:33 -10 24 18. Rayo Vallecano 23 6 5 12 27:40 -13 23 19. Villarreal 23 3 11 9 23:31 -8 20 20. Huesca 23 4 6 13 23:39 -16 18 ~