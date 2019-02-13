New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 209,72 3,15 1,52% 206,57 American Express 107,56 0,56 0,52% 107,00 Apple 170,18 -0,71 -0,42% 170,89 Boeing 410,58 -0,14 -0,03% 410,72 Caterpillar 133,10 0,43 0,32% 132,67 Chevron 119,57 0,85 0,72% 118,72 Cisco 47,50 -0,39 -0,81% 47,89 Coca Cola 49,79 0,13 0,26% 49,66 Du Pont 53,14 -0,22 -0,41% 53,36 Exxon 76,25 0,85 1,13% 75,40 Goldman Sachs 194,69 0,20 0,10% 194,49 Home Depot 188,41 2,89 1,56% 185,52 Intel 50,47 0,46 0,92% 50,01 IBM 137,52 1,47 1,08% 136,05 Johnson & Johnson 134,45 0,28 0,21% 134,16 J.P.Morgan 103,09 0,49 0,48% 102,60 McDonalds 174,15 0,18 0,10% 173,97 Merck 79,02 0,50 0,64% 78,52 Microsoft 106,81 -0,08 -0,07% 106,89 Nike 85,40 0,69 0,81% 84,71 Pfizer 41,70 -0,17 -0,41% 41,87 Procter & Gamble 99,24 -0,02 -0,02% 99,26 The Travelers Group 128,04 0,78 0,61% 127,26 UnitedHealth 263,80 0,30 0,11% 263,50 United Technologies 124,42 0,44 0,35% 123,98 Visa 143,49 1,50 1,06% 141,99 Verizon 54,48 0,06 0,11% 54,42 Walgreens 72,43 0,87 1,22% 71,56 Wal-Mart 97,94 0,97 1,00% 96,97 Walt Disney 110,20 1,00 0,92% 109,20 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1128,63 1,05 0,09% 1127,58 Altria 49,00 -0,66 -1,33% 49,66 AT&T 29,84 0,03 0,10% 29,81 Citigroup 63,04 0,37 0,59% 62,67 Oracle 51,42 0,20 0,39% 51,22 Pepsico 114,12 0,33 0,29% 113,79 ~

