Ski-WM: Steckbrief Riesentorlauf-Weltmeisterin Petra Vlhova

Aare (APA) - Steckbrief der slowakischen Riesentorlauf-Weltmeisterin Petra Vlhova:
~ Petra VLHOVA (SVK/23 Jahre) Geboren: 13. Juni 1995 in Liptovsky Mikulas Größe/Gewicht: 1,80 m/73 kg Familienstand: ledig Verein: SK Javorovica Liptovsky Jan Website: http://petravlhova.sk/ Größte Erfolge: Olympia: 5. Kombination 2018 Pyeongchang WM (1 Gold - 2 Silber): Gold Riesentorlauf 2019 Aare
Silber Kombination 2019 Aare
Silber Team 2017 St. Moritz Weltcup: 8 Siege (5 Slalom, 2 RTL, 1 Parallel-Event) Olympische Jugendspiele: Gold Slalom 2012 Innsbruck Junioren-WM: Gold Slalom 2014, Bronze Slalom 2012 ~