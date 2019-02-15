Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England, Spanien

Madrid (APA) - England - FA-Cup-Achtelfinale: Queens Park Rangers (II) - Watford (ohne Prödl/verletzt) 0:1
Spanien - La Liga - 24. Runde:
~ Freitag, 15.02.2019 Eibar - Getafe 2:2 (0:1) Samstag, 16.02.2019 Celta de Vigo - Levante 13.00 Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid 16.15 Real Sociedad - Leganes 18.30 FC Barcelona - Real Valladolid 20.45 Sonntag, 17.02.2019 Real Madrid - Girona 12.00 Valencia - Espanyol Barcelona 16.15 Villarreal - FC Sevilla 18.30 Betis Sevilla - Alaves 20.45 Montag, 18.02.2019 Huesca - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 23 15 6 2 60:23 37 51 2. Real Madrid 23 14 3 6 40:27 13 45 3. Atletico Madrid 23 12 8 3 33:17 16 44 4. FC Sevilla 23 10 7 6 38:25 13 37 5. Getafe 24 9 9 6 30:21 9 36 6. Alaves 23 10 5 8 24:27 -3 35 7. Betis Sevilla 23 9 5 9 26:29 -3 32 8. Valencia 23 6 13 4 24:20 4 31 9. Real Sociedad 23 8 7 8 27:25 2 31 10. Eibar 24 7 10 7 33:34 -1 31 11. Leganes 23 7 8 8 25:27 -2 29 12. Espanyol Barcelona 23 8 4 11 27:37 -10 28 13. Athletic Bilbao 23 5 12 6 23:28 -5 27 14. Levante 23 7 6 10 32:42 -10 27 15. Real Valladolid 23 6 8 9 19:28 -9 26 16. Celta de Vigo 23 6 6 11 35:39 -4 24 17. Girona 23 5 9 9 23:33 -10 24 18. Rayo Vallecano 23 6 5 12 27:40 -13 23 19. Villarreal 23 3 11 9 23:31 -8 20 20. Huesca 23 4 6 13 23:39 -16 18 ~