Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 8 - ESP/Wöber verlor mit Sevilla 0:3

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 24. Runde:
~ Freitag, 15.02.2019 Eibar - Getafe 2:2 (0:1) Samstag, 16.02.2019 Celta de Vigo - Levante 1:4 (0:2) Rayo Vallecano - Atletico Madrid 0:1 (0:0) Real Sociedad - Leganes 3:0 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Real Valladolid 1:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 17.02.2019 Real Madrid - Girona 1:2 (1:0) Valencia - Espanyol Barcelona 0:0 Villarreal - FC Sevilla 3:0 (2:0) Sevilla: Wöber spielte durch Betis Sevilla - Alaves 20.45 Montag, 18.02.2019 Huesca - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 24 16 6 2 61:23 38 54 2. Atletico Madrid 24 13 8 3 34:17 17 47 3. Real Madrid 24 14 3 7 41:29 12 45 4. FC Sevilla 24 10 7 7 38:28 10 37 5. Getafe 24 9 9 6 30:21 9 36 6. Alaves 23 10 5 8 24:27 -3 35 7. Real Sociedad 24 9 7 8 30:25 5 34 8. Valencia 24 6 14 4 24:20 4 32 9. Betis Sevilla 23 9 5 9 26:29 -3 32 10. Eibar 24 7 10 7 33:34 -1 31 11. Levante 24 8 6 10 36:43 -7 30 12. Leganes 24 7 8 9 25:30 -5 29 13. Espanyol Barcelona 24 8 5 11 27:37 -10 29 14. Athletic Bilbao 23 5 12 6 23:28 -5 27 15. Girona 24 6 9 9 25:34 -9 27 16. Real Valladolid 24 6 8 10 19:29 -10 26 17. Celta de Vigo 24 6 6 12 36:43 -7 24 18. Villarreal 24 4 11 9 26:31 -5 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 24 6 5 13 27:41 -14 23 20. Huesca 23 4 6 13 23:39 -16 18 ~