New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 208,53 0,12 0,06% 208,41 American Express 106,78 0,28 0,26% 106,50 Apple 172,03 1,10 0,64% 170,93 Boeing 421,55 5,29 1,27% 416,26 Caterpillar 140,31 4,51 3,32% 135,80 Chevron 120,28 0,97 0,81% 119,31 Cisco 49,63 -0,02 -0,04% 49,65 Coca Cola 45,10 0,27 0,60% 44,83 Du Pont 56,24 1,65 3,02% 54,59 Exxon 78,53 0,30 0,38% 78,23 Goldman Sachs 198,60 -0,07 -0,04% 198,67 Home Depot 191,85 -0,48 -0,25% 192,33 Intel 51,39 -0,01 -0,02% 51,40 IBM 138,00 -0,70 -0,50% 138,70 Johnson & Johnson 136,35 0,66 0,49% 135,69 J.P.Morgan 105,69 0,51 0,48% 105,18 McDonalds 180,49 1,24 0,69% 179,25 Merck 79,43 0,19 0,24% 79,24 Microsoft 107,15 -1,02 -0,94% 108,17 Nike 84,84 0,27 0,32% 84,57 Pfizer 42,20 -0,40 -0,94% 42,60 Procter & Gamble 99,28 -0,71 -0,71% 99,99 The Travelers Group 129,74 0,64 0,50% 129,10 UnitedHealth 269,51 -0,90 -0,33% 270,41 United Technologies 128,43 -0,21 -0,16% 128,64 Visa 144,73 0,28 0,19% 144,44 Verizon 55,76 0,32 0,58% 55,44 Walgreens 71,80 -2,63 -3,53% 74,43 Wal-Mart 99,88 -2,32 -2,27% 102,20 Walt Disney 113,68 0,17 0,15% 113,51 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1120,59 -5,92 -0,53% 1126,51 Altria 50,51 1,52 3,10% 48,99 AT&T 30,85 0,22 0,72% 30,63 Citigroup 64,64 0,26 0,40% 64,38 Oracle 51,77 -0,25 -0,48% 52,02 Pepsico 115,83 -0,10 -0,09% 115,93 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA601 2019-02-20/22:23