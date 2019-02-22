Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ESP

Barcelona (APA) - Spanien, La Liga - 25. Runde:
~ Freitag, 22.02.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Huesca 1:1 (1:0) Samstag, 23.02.2019 Getafe - Rayo Vallecano 13.00 FC Sevilla - FC Barcelona 16.15 Alaves - Celta de Vigo 18.30 Athletic Bilbao - Eibar 20.45 Sonntag, 24.02.2019 Leganes - Valencia 12.00 Atletico Madrid - Villarreal 16.15 Real Valladolid - Betis Sevilla 18.30 Levante - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 25.02.2019 Girona - Real Sociedad 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 24 16 6 2 61:23 38 54 2. Atletico Madrid 24 13 8 3 34:17 17 47 3. Real Madrid 24 14 3 7 41:29 12 45 4. FC Sevilla 24 10 7 7 38:28 10 37 5. Getafe 24 9 9 6 30:21 9 36 6. Alaves 24 10 6 8 25:28 -3 36 7. Real Sociedad 24 9 7 8 30:25 5 34 8. Betis Sevilla 24 9 6 9 27:30 -3 33 9. Valencia 24 6 14 4 24:20 4 32 10. Eibar 24 7 10 7 33:34 -1 31 11. Athletic Bilbao 24 6 12 6 24:28 -4 30 12. Levante 24 8 6 10 36:43 -7 30 13. Espanyol Barcelona 25 8 6 11 28:38 -10 30 14. Leganes 24 7 8 9 25:30 -5 29 15. Girona 24 6 9 9 25:34 -9 27 16. Real Valladolid 24 6 8 10 19:29 -10 26 17. Celta de Vigo 24 6 6 12 36:43 -7 24 18. Villarreal 24 4 11 9 26:31 -5 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 24 6 5 13 27:41 -14 23 20. Huesca 25 4 7 14 24:41 -17 19 ~