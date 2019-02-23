Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Tottenham unterlag Burnley

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 27. Runde:
~ Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Everton - Manchester City 0:2 (0:1) Freitag, 22.02.2019 Cardiff City - Watford 1:5 (0:1) Watford: ohne Prödl (nach Knieverletzung) West Ham - Fulham 3:1 (2:1) West Ham: Arnautovic ab 64. Samstag, 23.02.2019 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur 2:1 (0:0) Bournemouth - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Newcastle United - Huddersfield 16.00 Leicester City - Crystal Palace 18.30 Sonntag, 24.02.2019 Chelsea - Brighton and Hove Albion verschoben Arsenal - Southampton 15.05 Manchester United - Liverpool 15.05 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 27 21 2 4 74:20 54 65 2. Liverpool 26 20 5 1 59:15 44 65 3. Tottenham Hotspur 27 20 0 7 55:28 27 60 4. Manchester United 26 15 6 5 52:35 17 51 5. Arsenal 26 15 5 6 53:37 16 50 6. Chelsea 26 15 5 6 45:29 16 50 7. Watford 27 11 7 9 39:35 4 40 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 11 6 9 34:33 1 39 9. West Ham 27 10 6 11 35:40 -5 36 10. Everton 27 9 6 12 36:39 -3 33 11. Bournemouth 26 10 3 13 38:47 -9 33 12. Leicester City 26 9 5 12 31:34 -3 32 13. Burnley 27 8 6 13 31:48 -17 30 14. Crystal Palace 26 7 6 13 27:34 -7 27 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 7 6 13 28:39 -11 27 16. Newcastle United 26 6 7 13 22:34 -12 25 17. Cardiff City 27 7 4 16 25:52 -27 25 18. Southampton 26 5 9 12 28:44 -16 24 19. Fulham 27 4 5 18 26:61 -35 17 20. Huddersfield 26 2 5 19 14:48 -34 11 ~