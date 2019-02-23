Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 8 - GER/ENG/ESP - Düsseldorf siegte

Berlin/London (APA) - Deutschland - Bundesliga - 23. Runde:
~ Freitag, 22.02.2019 Werder Bremen - VfB Stuttgart 1:1 (1:1) Bremen: Friedl Ersatz, ohne Harnik (verletzt) Samstag, 23.02.2019 Bayern München - Hertha BSC Berlin 1:0 (0:0) Bayern: Alaba spielte durch. Berlin: Lazaro spielte durch. Borussia Mönchengladbach - VfL Wolfsburg 0:3 (0:1) Wolfsburg: Pervan Ersatz. SC Freiburg - FC Augsburg 5:1 (3:0) Freiburg: Lienhart spielte durch. Augsburg: Gregoritsch spielte durch, Danso ab 46., Teigl Ersatz. FSV Mainz 05 - Schalke 04 3:0 (1:0) Mainz: Onisiwo spielte durch und Tore zum 1:0 (18.) und 3:0 (84.). Schalke: Ohne Burgstaller und Schöpf (beide verletzt). Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1. FC Nürnberg 2:1 (0:1) Düsseldorf: Stöger spielte durch, ohne Suttner; Nürnberg: Jäger ab 79., ohne Margreitter (verletzt) Sonntag, 24.02.2019 Hannover 96 - Eintracht Frankfurt 15.30 Borussia Dortmund - Bayer Leverkusen 18.00 Montag, 25.02.2019 RB Leipzig - 1899 Hoffenheim 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 22 15 6 1 54:23 31 51 2. Bayern München 23 16 3 4 51:26 25 51 3. Borussia Mönchengladbach 23 13 4 6 42:25 17 43 4. RB Leipzig 22 12 5 5 41:19 22 41 5. VfL Wolfsburg 23 11 5 7 38:30 8 38 6. Bayer Leverkusen 22 11 3 8 39:32 7 36 7. Eintracht Frankfurt 22 9 7 6 41:28 13 34 8. 1899 Hoffenheim 22 8 9 5 44:32 12 33 9. Werder Bremen 23 8 8 7 38:34 4 32 10. Hertha BSC Berlin 23 8 8 7 35:33 2 32 11. FSV Mainz 05 23 8 6 9 26:36 -10 30 12. Fortuna Düsseldorf 23 8 4 11 27:42 -15 28 13. SC Freiburg 23 6 9 8 34:38 -4 27 14. Schalke 04 23 6 5 12 25:35 -10 23 15. FC Augsburg 23 4 6 13 32:45 -13 18 16. VfB Stuttgart 23 4 4 15 19:51 -32 16 17. Hannover 96 22 3 5 14 20:47 -27 14 18. 1. FC Nürnberg 23 2 7 14 18:48 -30 13 ~ England - Premier League - 27. Runde:
~ Sonntag, 24.02.2019 Chelsea - Brighton and Hove Albion verschoben Arsenal - Southampton 15.05 Manchester United - Liverpool 15.05 Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Everton - Manchester City 0:2 (0:1) Freitag, 22.02.2019 Cardiff City - Watford 1:5 (0:1) Watford: ohne Prödl (nach Knieverletzung) West Ham - Fulham 3:1 (2:1) West Ham: Arnautovic ab 64. Samstag, 23.02.2019 Burnley - Tottenham Hotspur 2:1 (0:0) Bournemouth - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:1 (1:0) Newcastle United - Huddersfield 2:0 (0:0) Leicester City - Crystal Palace 1:4 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs spielte durch ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 27 21 2 4 74:20 54 65 2. Liverpool 26 20 5 1 59:15 44 65 3. Tottenham Hotspur 27 20 0 7 55:28 27 60 4. Manchester United 26 15 6 5 52:35 17 51 5. Arsenal 26 15 5 6 53:37 16 50 6. Chelsea 26 15 5 6 45:29 16 50 7. Watford 27 11 7 9 39:35 4 40 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 11 7 9 35:34 1 40 9. West Ham 27 10 6 11 35:40 -5 36 10. Bournemouth 27 10 4 13 39:48 -9 34 11. Everton 27 9 6 12 36:39 -3 33 12. Leicester City 27 9 5 13 32:38 -6 32 13. Crystal Palace 27 8 6 13 31:35 -4 30 14. Burnley 27 8 6 13 31:48 -17 30 15. Newcastle United 27 7 7 13 24:34 -10 28 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 7 6 13 28:39 -11 27 17. Cardiff City 27 7 4 16 25:52 -27 25 18. Southampton 26 5 9 12 28:44 -16 24 19. Fulham 27 4 5 18 26:61 -35 17 20. Huddersfield 27 2 5 20 14:50 -36 11 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 25. Runde:
~ Freitag, 22.02.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Huesca 1:1 (1:0) Samstag, 23.02.2019 Getafe - Rayo Vallecano 2:1 (1:0) FC Sevilla - FC Barcelona 2:4 (2:1) Sevilla: Wöber bis 58. Alaves - Celta de Vigo 0:0 Athletic Bilbao - Eibar 20.45 Sonntag, 24.02.2019 Leganes - Valencia 12.00 Atletico Madrid - Villarreal 16.15 Real Valladolid - Betis Sevilla 18.30 Levante - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 25.02.2019 Girona - Real Sociedad 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 25 17 6 2 65:25 40 57 2. Atletico Madrid 24 13 8 3 34:17 17 47 3. Real Madrid 24 14 3 7 41:29 12 45 4. Getafe 25 10 9 6 32:22 10 39 5. FC Sevilla 25 10 7 8 40:32 8 37 6. Alaves 25 10 7 8 25:28 -3 37 7. Real Sociedad 24 9 7 8 30:25 5 34 8. Betis Sevilla 24 9 6 9 27:30 -3 33 9. Valencia 24 6 14 4 24:20 4 32 10. Eibar 24 7 10 7 33:34 -1 31 11. Athletic Bilbao 24 6 12 6 24:28 -4 30 12. Levante 24 8 6 10 36:43 -7 30 13. Espanyol Barcelona 25 8 6 11 28:38 -10 30 14. Leganes 24 7 8 9 25:30 -5 29 15. Girona 24 6 9 9 25:34 -9 27 16. Real Valladolid 24 6 8 10 19:29 -10 26 17. Celta de Vigo 25 6 7 12 36:43 -7 25 18. Villarreal 24 4 11 9 26:31 -5 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 25 6 5 14 28:43 -15 23 20. Huesca 25 4 7 14 24:41 -17 19 ~