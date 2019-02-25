91. Oscars: Die besten Hauptdarsteller der vergangenen zehn Jahre

Hollywood (APA) - Die Gewinner des Oscars in den Kategorien Beste Hauptdarstellerin und Bester Hauptdarsteller in den vergangenen zehn Jahren (die Jahreszahlen beziehen sich auf das Jahr der Auszeichnung, nicht das Produktionsjahr):
~ JAHR HAUPTDARSTELLERIN HAUPTDARSTELLER 2019 Olivia Colman für „The Rami Malek für „Bohemian
Favourite“ Rhapsody“ 2018 Frances McDormand für „Three Gary Oldman für „Die dunkelste
Billboards Outside Ebbing, Stunde“
Missouri“ 2017 Emma Stone für „La La Land“ Casey Affleck für „Manchester
by the Sea“ 2016 Brie Larson für „Raum“ Leonardo DiCaprio für „The
Revenant“ 2015 Julianne Moore für „Still Eddie Redmayne für „Die
Alice“ Entdeckung der Unendlichkeit“ 2014 Cate Blanchett für „Blue Matthew McConaughey für „Dallas
Jasmine“ Buyers Club“ 2013 Jennifer Lawrence für „Silver Daniel Day-Lewis für „Lincoln“
Linings“ 2012 Meryl Streep für „Die Eiserne Jean Dujardin für „The Artist“
Lady“ 2011 Natalie Portman für „Black Colin Firth für „The King‘s
Swan“ Speech“ 2010 Sandra Bullock für „Blind Side Jeff Bridges für „Crazy Heart“
~ (S E R V I C E - www.oscars.org)
