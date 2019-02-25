Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 25. Runde:
~ Freitag, 22.02.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Huesca 1:1 (1:0) Samstag, 23.02.2019 Getafe - Rayo Vallecano 2:1 (1:0) FC Sevilla - FC Barcelona 2:4 (2:1) Sevilla: Wöber bis 58. Alaves - Celta de Vigo 0:0 Athletic Bilbao - Eibar 1:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 24.02.2019 Leganes - Valencia 1:1 (0:1) Atletico Madrid - Villarreal 2:0 (1:0) Real Valladolid - Betis Sevilla 0:2 (0:1) Levante - Real Madrid 1:2 (0:1) Montag, 25.02.2019 Girona - Real Sociedad 0:0 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 25 17 6 2 65:25 40 57 2. Atletico Madrid 25 14 8 3 36:17 19 50 3. Real Madrid 25 15 3 7 43:30 13 48 4. Getafe 25 10 9 6 32:22 10 39 5. FC Sevilla 25 10 7 8 40:32 8 37 6. Alaves 25 10 7 8 25:28 -3 37 7. Betis Sevilla 25 10 6 9 29:30 -1 36 8. Real Sociedad 25 9 8 8 30:25 5 35 9. Valencia 25 6 15 4 25:21 4 33 10. Athletic Bilbao 25 7 12 6 25:28 -3 33 11. Eibar 25 7 10 8 33:35 -2 31 12. Leganes 25 7 9 9 26:31 -5 30 13. Levante 25 8 6 11 37:45 -8 30 14. Espanyol Barcelona 25 8 6 11 28:38 -10 30 15. Girona 25 6 10 9 25:34 -9 28 16. Real Valladolid 25 6 8 11 19:31 -12 26 17. Celta de Vigo 25 6 7 12 36:43 -7 25 18. Villarreal 25 4 11 10 26:33 -7 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 25 6 5 14 28:43 -15 23 20. Huesca 25 4 7 14 24:41 -17 19 ~