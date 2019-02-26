Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England, Italien

London (APA) - Italien - Cup-Halbfinale/Hinspiel: Lazio Rom - AC Milan 0:0. Rückspiel am 24. April
England - Premier League - 28. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 26.02.2019 Cardiff City - Everton 0:3 (0:1) Huddersfield - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:0 (0:0) Leicester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 2:1 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Newcastle United - Burnley 2:0 (2:0) Mittwoch, 27.02.2019 Arsenal - Bournemouth 20.45 Southampton - Fulham 20.45 Crystal Palace - Manchester United 21.00 Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur 21.00 Liverpool - Watford 21.00 Manchester City - West Ham 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 27 20 6 1 59:15 44 66 2. Manchester City 27 21 2 4 74:20 54 65 3. Tottenham Hotspur 27 20 0 7 55:28 27 60 4. Arsenal 27 16 5 6 55:37 18 53 5. Manchester United 27 15 7 5 52:35 17 52 6. Chelsea 26 15 5 6 45:29 16 50 7. Watford 27 11 7 9 39:35 4 40 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 11 7 10 35:35 0 40 9. Everton 28 10 6 12 39:39 0 36 10. West Ham 27 10 6 11 35:40 -5 36 11. Leicester City 28 10 5 13 34:39 -5 35 12. Bournemouth 27 10 4 13 39:48 -9 34 13. Newcastle United 28 8 7 13 26:34 -8 31 14. Crystal Palace 27 8 6 13 31:35 -4 30 15. Burnley 28 8 6 14 31:50 -19 30 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 27 7 6 14 29:41 -12 27 17. Cardiff City 28 7 4 17 25:55 -30 25 18. Southampton 27 5 9 13 28:46 -18 24 19. Fulham 27 4 5 18 26:61 -35 17 20. Huddersfield 28 3 5 20 15:50 -35 14 ~