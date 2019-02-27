New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 209,03 -0,35 -0,17% 209,38 American Express 107,42 0,48 0,45% 106,94 Apple 174,87 0,54 0,31% 174,33 Boeing 435,44 8,67 2,03% 426,77 Caterpillar 139,58 1,60 1,16% 137,98 Chevron 120,08 0,14 0,12% 119,94 Cisco 51,59 0,41 0,80% 51,18 Coca Cola 44,94 0,25 0,56% 44,69 Du Pont 54,72 -1,16 -2,08% 55,88 Exxon 79,47 0,81 1,03% 78,66 Goldman Sachs 198,10 -0,80 -0,40% 198,90 Home Depot 183,67 -4,63 -2,46% 188,30 Intel 53,24 0,01 0,02% 53,23 IBM 139,17 -0,55 -0,39% 139,72 Johnson & Johnson 135,87 -0,24 -0,18% 136,11 J.P.Morgan 105,16 -0,13 -0,12% 105,29 McDonalds 183,36 0,15 0,08% 183,21 Merck 80,62 -0,12 -0,15% 80,74 Microsoft 112,17 -0,19 -0,17% 112,36 Nike 86,17 0,37 0,43% 85,80 Pfizer 42,93 -0,09 -0,21% 43,02 Procter & Gamble 98,91 -0,92 -0,92% 99,83 The Travelers Group 132,62 -0,65 -0,49% 133,27 UnitedHealth 250,08 -12,90 -4,91% 262,98 United Technologies 126,90 -0,28 -0,22% 127,19 Visa 147,22 0,18 0,12% 147,04 Verizon 56,72 0,08 0,14% 56,64 Walgreens 71,37 -0,11 -0,15% 71,48 Wal-Mart 98,11 -0,58 -0,59% 98,69 Walt Disney 112,78 -0,72 -0,63% 113,50 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.122,89 0,88 0,08% 1.122,01 Altria 52,32 0,22 0,42% 52,10 AT&T 31,06 -0,16 -0,51% 31,22 Citigroup 64,40 0,28 0,44% 64,12 Oracle 52,38 -0,22 -0,42% 52,60 Pepsico 115,37 -0,60 -0,52% 115,97 ~

