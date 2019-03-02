Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - GER/Zweite Liga, ESP

Berlin/Madrid (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse von ausländischen Meisterschaften mit Tabellen:
Deutschland - 2. Bundesliga - 24. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.03.2019 Holstein Kiel - Union Berlin 0:2 (0:1) Kiel: Honsak Ersatz. Berlin: Trimmel spielte durch, Zulj ab 75. MSV Duisburg - FC Magdeburg 1:0 (0:0) Duisburg: ohne Gartner Samstag, 02.03.2019 SV Sandhausen - Erzgebirge Aue 0:3 (0:1) Sandhausen: ohne Kulovits; Aue: Wydra spielte durch, Zulechner Ersatz FC Heidenheim - Jahn Regensburg 1:2 (0:1) Heidenheim: Dovedan bis 69. SC Paderborn - St. Pauli 0:1 (0:1) Sonntag, 03.03.2019 Arminia Bielefeld - Darmstadt 98 13.30 FC Ingolstadt - 1. FC Köln 13.30 Dynamo Dresden - VfL Bochum 13.30 Montag, 04.03.2019 Hamburger SV - Greuther Fürth 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. 1. FC Köln 23 14 3 6 57:29 28 45 2. Union Berlin 24 11 11 2 39:21 18 44 3. Hamburger SV 23 13 5 5 31:26 5 44 4. St. Pauli 24 13 4 7 38:32 6 43 5. Holstein Kiel 24 10 9 5 44:33 11 39 6. FC Heidenheim 24 10 9 5 38:30 8 39 7. SC Paderborn 24 10 8 6 54:37 17 38 8. Jahn Regensburg 24 9 9 6 37:35 2 36 9. VfL Bochum 23 8 6 9 33:34 -1 30 10. Erzgebirge Aue 24 8 5 11 30:29 1 29 11. Greuther Fürth 23 7 8 8 24:40 -16 29 12. Arminia Bielefeld 23 7 7 9 33:35 -2 28 13. Darmstadt 98 23 7 5 11 31:40 -9 26 14. Dynamo Dresden 23 7 5 11 26:35 -9 26 15. FC Magdeburg 24 4 10 10 27:39 -12 22 16. MSV Duisburg 24 5 5 14 23:41 -18 20 17. FC Ingolstadt 23 4 7 12 23:38 -15 19 18. SV Sandhausen 24 3 8 13 24:38 -14 17 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 26. Runde:
~ Freitag, 01.03.2019 Rayo Vallecano - Girona 0:2 (0:1) Samstag, 02.03.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Real Valladolid 3:1 (1:1) Villarreal - Alaves 16.15 Huesca - FC Sevilla 18.30 Real Madrid - FC Barcelona 20.45 Sonntag, 03.03.2019 Eibar - Celta de Vigo 12.00 Betis Sevilla - Getafe 16.15 Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid 18.30 Valencia - Athletic Bilbao 20.45 Montag, 04.03.2019 Leganes - Levante 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 25 17 6 2 65:25 40 57 2. Atletico Madrid 25 14 8 3 36:17 19 50 3. Real Madrid 25 15 3 7 43:30 13 48 4. Getafe 25 10 9 6 32:22 10 39 5. FC Sevilla 25 10 7 8 40:32 8 37 6. Alaves 25 10 7 8 25:28 -3 37 7. Betis Sevilla 25 10 6 9 29:30 -1 36 8. Real Sociedad 25 9 8 8 30:25 5 35 9. Valencia 25 6 15 4 25:21 4 33 10. Athletic Bilbao 25 7 12 6 25:28 -3 33 11. Espanyol Barcelona 26 9 6 11 31:39 -8 33 12. Eibar 25 7 10 8 33:35 -2 31 13. Girona 26 7 10 9 27:34 -7 31 14. Leganes 25 7 9 9 26:31 -5 30 15. Levante 25 8 6 11 37:45 -8 30 16. Real Valladolid 26 6 8 12 20:34 -14 26 17. Celta de Vigo 25 6 7 12 36:43 -7 25 18. Villarreal 25 4 11 10 26:33 -7 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 26 6 5 15 28:45 -17 23 20. Huesca 25 4 7 14 24:41 -17 19 ~