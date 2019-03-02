Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2- ENG/Tottenham-Arsenal 1:1

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 29. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.03.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) Bournemouth - Manchester City 16.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Huddersfield 16.00 Burnley - Crystal Palace 16.00 Manchester United - Southampton 16.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Cardiff City 16.00 West Ham - Newcastle United 18.30 Sonntag, 03.03.2019 Watford - Leicester City 13.00 Fulham - Chelsea 15.05 Everton - Liverpool 17.15 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 28 21 6 1 64:15 49 69 2. Manchester City 28 22 2 4 75:20 55 68 3. Tottenham Hotspur 29 20 1 8 56:31 25 61 4. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61:39 22 57 5. Manchester United 28 16 7 5 55:36 19 55 6. Chelsea 27 16 5 6 47:29 18 53 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 11 7 10 35:35 0 40 8. Watford 28 11 7 10 39:40 -1 40 9. Everton 28 10 6 12 39:39 0 36 10. West Ham 28 10 6 12 35:41 -6 36 11. Leicester City 28 10 5 13 34:39 -5 35 12. Bournemouth 28 10 4 14 40:53 -13 34 13. Newcastle United 28 8 7 13 26:34 -8 31 14. Crystal Palace 28 8 6 14 32:38 -6 30 15. Burnley 28 8 6 14 31:50 -19 30 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 27 7 6 14 29:41 -12 27 17. Southampton 28 6 9 13 30:46 -16 27 18. Cardiff City 28 7 4 17 25:55 -30 25 19. Fulham 28 4 5 19 26:63 -37 17 20. Huddersfield 28 3 5 20 15:50 -35 14 ~