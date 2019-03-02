Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Siege für Clubs aus Manchester

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 29. Runde:
~ Samstag, 02.03.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 1:1 (0:1) Bournemouth - Manchester City 0:1 (0:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Huddersfield 1:0 (0:0) Burnley - Crystal Palace 1:3 (0:1) Manchester United - Southampton 3:2 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Wolverhampton Wanderers - Cardiff City 2:0 (2:0) West Ham - Newcastle United 18.30 Sonntag, 03.03.2019 Watford - Leicester City 13.00 Fulham - Chelsea 15.05 Everton - Liverpool 17.15 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 29 23 2 4 76:20 56 71 2. Liverpool 28 21 6 1 64:15 49 69 3. Tottenham Hotspur 29 20 1 8 56:31 25 61 4. Manchester United 29 17 7 5 58:38 20 58 5. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61:39 22 57 6. Chelsea 27 16 5 6 47:29 18 53 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 12 7 10 37:35 2 43 8. Watford 28 11 7 10 39:40 -1 40 9. Everton 28 10 6 12 39:39 0 36 10. West Ham 28 10 6 12 35:41 -6 36 11. Leicester City 28 10 5 13 34:39 -5 35 12. Bournemouth 29 10 4 15 40:54 -14 34 13. Crystal Palace 29 9 6 14 35:39 -4 33 14. Newcastle United 28 8 7 13 26:34 -8 31 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 28 8 6 14 30:41 -11 30 16. Burnley 29 8 6 15 32:53 -21 30 17. Southampton 29 6 9 14 32:49 -17 27 18. Cardiff City 29 7 4 18 25:57 -32 25 19. Fulham 28 4 5 19 26:63 -37 17 20. Huddersfield 29 3 5 21 15:51 -36 14 ~