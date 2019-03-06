New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 202,80 -1,04 -0,51% 203,84 American Express 108,98 0,13 0,12% 108,85 Apple 174,52 -1,01 -0,58% 175,53 Boeing 424,46 -5,66 -1,32% 430,12 Caterpillar 134,83 -2,31 -1,68% 137,14 Chevron 123,53 0,24 0,19% 123,29 Cisco 51,67 0,37 0,72% 51,30 Coca Cola 45,45 -0,15 -0,33% 45,60 Du Pont 54,47 0,79 1,47% 53,68 Exxon 79,28 -0,91 -1,13% 80,19 Goldman Sachs 9,11 -0,78 -7,89% 9,89 Home Depot 194,74 -1,26 -0,64% 196,00 Intel 184,45 0,45 0,24% 184,00 IBM 52,95 -0,73 -1,36% 53,68 Johnson & Johnson 136,98 -0,90 -0,65% 137,88 J.P.Morgan 139,09 0,32 0,23% 138,77 McDonalds 103,72 -0,39 -0,37% 104,11 Merck 182,03 0,68 0,37% 181,35 Microsoft 80,76 -0,94 -1,15% 81,70 Nike 111,75 0,05 0,04% 111,70 Pfizer 85,13 -0,31 -0,36% 85,44 Procter & Gamble 41,86 -1,03 -2,40% 42,89 The Travelers Group 98,93 -0,16 -0,16% 99,09 UnitedHealth 131,80 -0,89 -0,67% 132,69 United Technologies 239,07 -2,36 -0,98% 241,43 Visa 125,39 -0,55 -0,44% 125,94 Verizon 147,81 -0,14 -0,09% 147,95 Walgreens 55,68 -0,40 -0,71% 56,08 Wal-Mart 98,26 -0,08 -0,08% 98,34 Walt Disney 114,85 0,85 0,75% 114,00 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.164,94 -4,25 -0,36% 1.169,19 Altria 54,67 1,79 3,39% 52,88 AT&T 29,81 -0,14 -0,47% 29,95 Citigroup 62,51 -0,42 -0,67% 62,93 Oracle 52,35 -0,01 -0,02% 52,36 Pepsico 116,66 0,63 0,54% 116,03 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA574 2019-03-06/22:23