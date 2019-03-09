Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/Southampton besiegte Tottenham

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 30. Runde:
~ Samstag, 09.03.2019 Crystal Palace - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:2 (0:1) Cardiff City - West Ham 2:0 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic ab 46. Huddersfield - Bournemouth 0:2 (0:1) Leicester City - Fulham 3:1 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Newcastle United - Everton 3:2 (0:2) Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 2:1 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester City - Watford 18.30 Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Liverpool - Burnley 13.00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.05 Arsenal - Manchester United 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 29 23 2 4 76:20 56 71 2. Liverpool 29 21 7 1 64:15 49 70 3. Tottenham Hotspur 30 20 1 9 57:33 24 61 4. Manchester United 29 17 7 5 58:38 20 58 5. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61:39 22 57 6. Chelsea 28 17 5 6 49:30 19 56 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 12 7 10 37:35 2 43 8. Watford 29 12 7 10 41:41 0 43 9. West Ham 30 11 6 13 37:43 -6 39 10. Leicester City 30 11 5 14 38:42 -4 38 11. Everton 30 10 7 13 41:42 -1 37 12. Bournemouth 30 11 4 15 42:54 -12 37 13. Newcastle United 30 9 7 14 29:38 -9 34 14. Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 36:41 -5 33 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 29 9 6 14 32:42 -10 33 16. Southampton 30 7 9 14 34:50 -16 30 17. Burnley 29 8 6 15 32:53 -21 30 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 27:57 -30 28 19. Fulham 30 4 5 21 28:68 -40 17 20. Huddersfield 30 3 5 22 15:53 -38 14 ~