Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England, Spanien, Deutschland

Ski Alpin

Zum 8. Mal in Folge: Rekordmann Hirscher holt Gesamtweltcup

Marcel Hirscher hat sich am Samstag zum achten Mal in Folge den Sieg im Gesamtweltcup gesichert. Dem 30-jährigen Salzburger reichte beim Riesentorlauf in Kra ...