Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England, Spanien, Deutschland

London/Madrid (APA) - England - Premier League - 30. Runde:
~ Samstag, 09.03.2019 Crystal Palace - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:2 (0:1) Cardiff City - West Ham 2:0 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic ab 46. Huddersfield - Bournemouth 0:2 (0:1) Leicester City - Fulham 3:1 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Newcastle United - Everton 3:2 (0:2) Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 2:1 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester City - Watford 3:1 (0:0) Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Liverpool - Burnley 13.00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.05 Arsenal - Manchester United 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 30 24 2 4 79:21 58 74 2. Liverpool 29 21 7 1 64:15 49 70 3. Tottenham Hotspur 30 20 1 9 57:33 24 61 4. Manchester United 29 17 7 5 58:38 20 58 5. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61:39 22 57 6. Chelsea 28 17 5 6 49:30 19 56 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 12 7 10 37:35 2 43 8. Watford 30 12 7 11 42:44 -2 43 9. West Ham 30 11 6 13 37:43 -6 39 10. Leicester City 30 11 5 14 38:42 -4 38 11. Everton 30 10 7 13 41:42 -1 37 12. Bournemouth 30 11 4 15 42:54 -12 37 13. Newcastle United 30 9 7 14 29:38 -9 34 14. Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 36:41 -5 33 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 29 9 6 14 32:42 -10 33 16. Southampton 30 7 9 14 34:50 -16 30 17. Burnley 29 8 6 15 32:53 -21 30 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 27:57 -30 28 19. Fulham 30 4 5 21 28:68 -40 17 20. Huddersfield 30 3 5 22 15:53 -38 14 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 27. Runde:
~ Freitag, 08.03.2019 Athletic Bilbao - Espanyol Barcelona 1:1 (0:1) Samstag, 09.03.2019 Alaves - Eibar 1:1 (0:0) Atletico Madrid - Leganes 1:0 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano 3:1 (1:1) Getafe - Huesca 20.45 Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Celta de Vigo - Betis Sevilla 12.00 Girona - Valencia 16.15 Levante - Villarreal 18.30 FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad 18.30 Real Valladolid - Real Madrid 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 27 19 6 2 69:26 43 63 2. Atletico Madrid 27 16 8 3 39:17 22 56 3. Real Madrid 26 15 3 8 43:31 12 48 4. Getafe 26 11 9 6 34:23 11 42 5. Alaves 27 11 8 8 28:30 -2 41 6. FC Sevilla 26 10 7 9 41:34 7 37 7. Valencia 26 7 15 4 27:21 6 36 8. Betis Sevilla 26 10 6 10 30:32 -2 36 9. Real Sociedad 26 9 8 9 30:27 3 35 10. Eibar 27 8 11 8 35:36 -1 35 11. Espanyol Barcelona 27 9 7 11 32:40 -8 34 12. Athletic Bilbao 27 7 13 7 26:31 -5 34 13. Leganes 27 8 9 10 27:32 -5 33 14. Girona 26 7 10 9 27:34 -7 31 15. Levante 26 8 6 12 37:46 -9 30 16. Real Valladolid 26 6 8 12 20:34 -14 26 17. Celta de Vigo 26 6 7 13 36:44 -8 25 18. Villarreal 26 4 11 11 27:35 -8 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 27 6 5 16 29:48 -19 23 20. Huesca 26 5 7 14 26:42 -16 22 ~ Deutschland - Bundesliga - 25. Runde:
~ Freitag, 08.03.2019 Werder Bremen - Schalke 04 4:2 (1:1) Bremen: Harnik ab 67. (Tor zum 4:2/94.), Friedl Ersatz; Schalke: Burgstaller spielte durch, ohne Schöpf (verletzt) Samstag, 09.03.2019 Bayern München - VfL Wolfsburg 6:0 (2:0) Bayern: ohne Alaba (verletzt); Wolfsburg: Pervan Ersatz Borussia Dortmund - VfB Stuttgart 3:1 (0:0) RB Leipzig - FC Augsburg 0:0 Leipzig: Sabitzer spielte durch, Laimer bis 81., Ilsanker Ersatz; Augsburg: Gregoritsch, Danso, Teigl spielten durch SC Freiburg - Hertha BSC Berlin 2:1 (1:0) Freiburg: Lienhart bis 46.; Hertha: ohne Lazaro (verletzt) FSV Mainz 05 - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:1 (0:0) Mainz: Onisiwo ab 71., ohne Mwene (verletzt) Sonntag, 10.03.2019 1899 Hoffenheim - 1. FC Nürnberg 15.30 Hannover 96 - Bayer Leverkusen 18.00 Montag, 11.03.2019 Fortuna Düsseldorf - Eintracht Frankfurt 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Bayern München 25 18 3 4 62:27 35 57 2. Borussia Dortmund 25 17 6 2 61:28 33 57 3. RB Leipzig 25 13 7 5 43:20 23 46 4. Borussia Mönchengladbach 25 14 4 7 44:30 14 46 5. Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 7 6 47:30 17 40 6. Bayer Leverkusen 24 12 3 9 43:35 8 39 7. VfL Wolfsburg 25 11 6 8 39:37 2 39 8. Werder Bremen 25 9 9 7 43:37 6 36 9. Hertha BSC Berlin 25 9 8 8 38:36 2 35 10. 1899 Hoffenheim 24 8 10 6 47:36 11 34 11. Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 9 4 11 31:42 -11 31 12. SC Freiburg 25 7 9 9 36:41 -5 30 13. FSV Mainz 05 25 8 6 11 27:39 -12 30 14. Schalke 04 25 6 5 14 27:43 -16 23 15. FC Augsburg 25 5 7 13 34:46 -12 22 16. VfB Stuttgart 25 5 4 16 25:55 -30 19 17. Hannover 96 24 3 5 16 21:55 -34 14 18. 1. FC Nürnberg 24 2 7 15 18:49 -31 13 ~