Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - ESP, ENG/Liverpool gewann, ITA

Madrid/London (APA) - Internationale Fußball-Ergebnisse vom Sonntag:
Spanien - La Liga - 27. Runde:
~ Freitag, 08.03.2019 Athletic Bilbao - Espanyol Barcelona 1:1 (0:1) Samstag, 09.03.2019 Alaves - Eibar 1:1 (0:0) Atletico Madrid - Leganes 1:0 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Rayo Vallecano 3:1 (1:1) Getafe - Huesca 2:1 (0:1) Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Celta de Vigo - Betis Sevilla 0:1 (0:0) Girona - Valencia 16.15 Levante - Villarreal 18.30 FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad 18.30 Real Valladolid - Real Madrid 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 27 19 6 2 69:26 43 63 2. Atletico Madrid 27 16 8 3 39:17 22 56 3. Real Madrid 26 15 3 8 43:31 12 48 4. Getafe 27 12 9 6 36:24 12 45 5. Alaves 27 11 8 8 28:30 -2 41 6. Betis Sevilla 27 11 6 10 31:32 -1 39 7. FC Sevilla 26 10 7 9 41:34 7 37 8. Valencia 26 7 15 4 27:21 6 36 9. Real Sociedad 26 9 8 9 30:27 3 35 10. Eibar 27 8 11 8 35:36 -1 35 11. Espanyol Barcelona 27 9 7 11 32:40 -8 34 12. Athletic Bilbao 27 7 13 7 26:31 -5 34 13. Leganes 27 8 9 10 27:32 -5 33 14. Girona 26 7 10 9 27:34 -7 31 15. Levante 26 8 6 12 37:46 -9 30 16. Real Valladolid 26 6 8 12 20:34 -14 26 17. Celta de Vigo 27 6 7 14 36:45 -9 25 18. Villarreal 26 4 11 11 27:35 -8 23 19. Rayo Vallecano 27 6 5 16 29:48 -19 23 20. Huesca 27 5 7 15 27:44 -17 22 ~ England - Premier League - 30. Runde:
~ Samstag, 09.03.2019 Crystal Palace - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:2 (0:1) Cardiff City - West Ham 2:0 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic ab 46. Huddersfield - Bournemouth 0:2 (0:1) Leicester City - Fulham 3:1 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Newcastle United - Everton 3:2 (0:2) Southampton - Tottenham Hotspur 2:1 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester City - Watford 3:1 (0:0) Watford: ohne Prödl (verletzt) Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Liverpool - Burnley 4:2 (2:1) Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers 15.05 Arsenal - Manchester United 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 30 24 2 4 79:21 58 74 2. Liverpool 30 22 7 1 68:17 51 73 3. Tottenham Hotspur 30 20 1 9 57:33 24 61 4. Manchester United 29 17 7 5 58:38 20 58 5. Arsenal 29 17 6 6 61:39 22 57 6. Chelsea 28 17 5 6 49:30 19 56 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 12 7 10 37:35 2 43 8. Watford 30 12 7 11 42:44 -2 43 9. West Ham 30 11 6 13 37:43 -6 39 10. Leicester City 30 11 5 14 38:42 -4 38 11. Everton 30 10 7 13 41:42 -1 37 12. Bournemouth 30 11 4 15 42:54 -12 37 13. Newcastle United 30 9 7 14 29:38 -9 34 14. Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 36:41 -5 33 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 29 9 6 14 32:42 -10 33 16. Southampton 30 7 9 14 34:50 -16 30 17. Burnley 30 8 6 16 34:57 -23 30 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 27:57 -30 28 19. Fulham 30 4 5 21 28:68 -40 17 20. Huddersfield 30 3 5 22 15:53 -38 14 ~ Italien - Serie A - 27. Runde:
~ Freitag, 08.03.2019 Juventus Turin - Udinese 4:1 (2:0) Samstag, 09.03.2019 FC Parma - Genoa 1:0 (0:0) Chievo Verona - AC Milan 1:2 (1:1) Sonntag, 10.03.2019 Bologna - Cagliari 2:0 (1:0) Frosinone - Torino 15.00 Inter Mailand - SPAL Ferrara 15.00 Sampdoria Genua - Atalanta Bergamo 15.00 US Sassuolo - SSC Napoli 18.00 ACF Fiorentina - Lazio Rom 20.30 Montag, 11.03.2019 AS Roma - Empoli 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Juventus Turin 27 24 3 0 59:17 42 75 2. SSC Napoli 26 17 5 4 47:20 27 56 3. AC Milan 27 14 9 4 41:23 18 51 4. Inter Mailand 26 14 5 7 38:22 16 47 5. AS Roma 26 12 8 6 49:36 13 44 6. Atalanta Bergamo 26 12 5 9 54:37 17 41 7. Torino 26 10 11 5 33:22 11 41 8. Lazio Rom 25 12 5 8 36:27 9 41 9. Sampdoria Genua 26 11 6 9 43:33 10 39 10. ACF Fiorentina 26 8 12 6 41:32 9 36 11. FC Parma 27 9 6 12 29:40 -11 33 12. US Sassuolo 26 7 10 9 35:41 -6 31 13. Genoa 27 7 9 11 32:42 -10 30 14. Cagliari 27 6 9 12 23:39 -16 27 15. Udinese 26 6 7 13 22:36 -14 25 16. SPAL Ferrara 26 5 8 13 23:39 -16 23 17. Empoli 26 5 7 14 33:51 -18 22 18. Bologna 27 4 9 14 22:40 -18 21 19. Frosinone 26 3 8 15 19:49 -30 17 20. Chievo Verona 27 1 10 16 20:53 -33 10 ~